It wasn't a perfect start for the Zionsville boys soccer team as they opened up their new stadium against Carmel.
Not much separated the two state powers for most of the 80 minutes, but a late mistake by the Eagles led to a Carmel goal with two minutes remaining and lifted the Greyhounds to a 2-1 win.
"We did some good stuff, unfortunately we made a mistake that cost us a goal there at the end," Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan said. "It's still early, and we made quite a few mistakes and so did Carmel, we just didn't capitalize as well as they did."
Jordan was encouraged by the chances the Eagles did get throughout the game, they just weren't able to convert the way they wanted to throughout most of the game.
The Eagles hit the crossbar twice and forced Carmel's keeper into a couple of nice saves.
"The opportunities were there throughout the game," Jordan said. "It was a typical early-season game, where we made some silly mistakes and they made some mistakes, and each team had chances - they just capitalized on one more than we did."
The score was tied 1-1 in the closing minutes and the Eagles had control of the ball, when an errant back pass got Carmel in and they converted for the game-winning goal.
Jordan said it wasn't that one mistake that ultimately made the difference, and that there were plenty of other things over the course of 80 minutes that could have helped change the outcome, but said early in the season the team has to learn from every situation.
"It wasn't just one mistake, even in that sequence," Jordan said. "It didn't break our way today but it's something we learn from and move on."
After a scoreless first half, Carmel took the lead with 19 minutes remaining, but three minutes later the Eagles had the equalizer, when Arron Habecker got through and slotted a shot into the back of the net.
"We had some really good chances throughout the game," Jordan said. "That was a great through ball that Carter McMahon got to Arron and he put it away. We did lot of good things throughout the game, we just didn't capitalize on all the chances we created."
The Eagles travel to McCutcheon on Thursday.
