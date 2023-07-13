The Lebanon Little League 10U Softball All-Stars kicked off their state tournament on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, Lebanon lost to Hebron 12-2 in the opening round of pool play.
Hebron jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
Lebanon came back in the second inning, scoring both their runs.
Cora Owens, Alayna Gosewehr and Lydia Fulkerson reached to load the bases with no outs. After two outs were recorded, Saylor Princell was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Fulkerson then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
Hebron scored three more runs in the third, then three more in the fourth.
Harper Floyd also drew a walk in the game for Lebanon.
On Friday, Lebanon lost to Don Ayres in the second round of pool play.
The All-Starsconclude pool play on Saturday against New Castle.
The top four teams after pool play advance to the bracket tournament.
