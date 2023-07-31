ATTICA – The new high school sports calendar has started, with girls golf kicking off the action on Monday.
The Lebanon and Western Boone girls golf teams hit the links at Harrison Hills to take part in the Attica Invitational.
Lebanon came away with a runner-up finish, shooting a 365. Terre Haute South won with a 336.
“I feel like we did really well,” Lebanon head coach Lucy Stevens said. “I’m really impressed with their attitudes and their behavior out there. It was a good start to a great season.”
It was the first tournament under new head coach Stevens, who was officially hired a couple of weeks ago.
Stevens said that while there hasn’t been much official practice time yet, she is excited to get to work with the girls.
“It is going to be great to get to know them throughout the year,” Stevens said. “It’s definitely going to be a transition, but everyone is on the same back and we are going to work with each other and come together.”
Western Boone finished fifth with a 391.
Head coach Katie Swisher said as the day went on, her girls really adjusted well to the course.
“It was a rocky start, we started on some of the tougher holes so I think a couple of our girls were discouraged early,” Swisher said. “But once things dried out and things got quicker, they settled down and the scores went down. I was impressed with the way they held it together when we don’t have much 18 hole experience.”
Harrison Hills still serves as the Stars sectional course.
Swisher said it was good to have an opportunity to get the lay of the land for a course that will have added significance when they return in a couple months.
“When we come to this tournament, I’m not concerned with our scores and I tell our girls that,” Swisher said. “It’s just a good preview of the sectional course, and for our girls to get a look at this course early and see what they are up against is good.”
Along with some solid team performances, there was strong individual play as well.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson was second overall with a 75 to lead the team.
“I love her attitude on the course,” Stevens said. “She was hitting her driver well and was minimizing errors around the greens. It was a good round.”
Emma Hornbecker shot a 94, with Lucie Cassis and Masin Cassis shooting 98s.
Kate Williams rounded out the line-up with a 103.
For Western Boone, freshman Ally Lewis led the way with an 87.
Stef Dickerson was right behind her with an 89.
“She plays well and really thinks the game,” Swisher said of Lewis. “She has a great attitude about her and is going to be a big help for us in the line-up.”
Rounding out the Stars line-up were Jada Scott with a 103, and Ally Sparks and Lillie Cripe with 111s.
Season outlook
Both teams return some key pieces from some successful teams last year.
For Lebanon, the Tigers have a senior-laden roster and return most of their team from a conference title a year ago.
Patterson was a regional qualifier individually.
“I’m all about keeping a positive attitude,” Stevens said. “We just want to stay in our game and stay in our shots and continue to really work on our short games. Early in the season we want to continue to clean up things around the green.”
Western Boone also returns several pieces from a team that was runner-up at the conference and sectional a year ago.
“I think this team has the ability to put things together more consistently than some of the teams we have had in the past,” Swisher said. “We have a nice mix of some veterans and incoming freshmen that will compliment each other well. We want to improve every match and then make a run at sectionals.”
Swisher said the leadership of the group has been good so far and has done a good job of incorporating the younger players.
“It’s nice when you only have two practices before the first invite when you have a group that knows what the expectations are and how to work,” Swisher said. “They know how to have fun too, and we want to make sure we are doing that too.”
