The Lebanon and Zionsville volleyball teams kicked off conference play on Thursday evening.
The Tigers lost to Tri-West 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12.
Sydnie Starkey had 14 kills in the match, with Kinley Young having nine and Avery Buckler having seven.
Audrey Butler had 17 assists with Alli Albea having 16.
Starkey had five aces. Mya Nelson had 16 digs, with Starkey having 11 and Albea adding nine.
Lebanon faces Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
Zionsville topped Fishers 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18.
Josie Imes had 11 kills, with Sophia Poehlein and Amanda Evers having nine each.
Elli Strecker and Sadie Meenan each had five, with Meenan adding six blocks.
Claudia Antcliff had 31 digs.
Imes had 19, with Poehlein having 11.
Mya Cunningham had 31 assists and 11 digs.
The 10-0 Eagles travel to Westfield next Thursday.
