Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.