The state tournament for the Lebanon Little League 10U Softball All-Stars came to an end on Saturday in DeMotte.
The All-Stars lost late Friday to Don Ayres 17-3, before beating New Castle 20-10 in the final pool play game on Saturday.
Lebanon finished 1-2 in pool play, and did not advance to the semifinals.
Against Don Ayres, Lebanon fell behind 13-0 in the top of the third inning.
The All-Stars came back to get two runs in the bottom of the third, with Sadie Cooper scoring on a passed ball and Alayna Gosewehr driving in Piper Princell with a bunt.
Don Ayres tacked on four more in the fourth, and Lebanon added a final run with Cora Owens scoring on a passed ball.
Against New Castle, Lebanon trailed 2-0 after a half inning, but came alive for six runs in the bottom of the first.
Gabriella Garland drove in Saylor Princell with a single, then scored on a passed ball.
Gosewehr scored on a passed ball, and Madison Tandy scored on a steal of home to make it 4-2. Mary Ellen Miller also stole home, before Lydia Fulkerson drove in a run to make it 6-2.
New Castle came back with seven runs in the top of the second inning, but Lebanon quickly reclaimed the lead.
Owens scored on a passed ball to make it 9-7, before Riley Lewis scored on a passed ball to make it 9-8.
Lebanon tied the game when Princell scored on a passed ball and took the lead when Garland scored on another passed ball.
Fulkerson drove in a run in the third to make it 11-9, before Lebanon added two more on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Lebanon added seven more in the fourth, with Garland driving in a run and Sadie Cooper hitting a 2-run double.
Cooper was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Garland and Gosewehr also had hits.
Garland and Fulkerson drove in two runs apiece. Princell, Garland, Miller and Cooper scored three runs each, with Gosewehr scoring two. Tandy, Avery Lewis, Piper Princell, Owens, Riley Lewis and Harper Floyd also scored.
Gosewehr and Cooper combined to strike out seven.
