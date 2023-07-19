Lebanon has a new girls golf coach.
Former Zionsville player Lucy Stevens will take over the program. She replaces Mattie Wethington, who resigned in the off-season to spend more time with family.
Stevens played at Zionsville, helping the Lady Eagles place third in the state in 2013.
She went on to play golf at St. John’s University and Adelphi University. She received her college degree from IUPUI in Health and Human Sciences, (Culinary Medicine).
Stevens has been a junior golf instructor at Village Club of Sands Point in New York and Shortee’s Golf Club in Indianapolis.
Lebanon also announced Thomas Cornelius as the assistant coach. Cornelius is an English teacher at the high school.
He played golf at Adrian College and prior to arriving at Lebanon coached the Safford High School boys team in Arizona for eight years.
