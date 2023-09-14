LEBANON - The Lebanon cross country team have some big meets on the horizon.
Thursday's Tigers Invite served as a good tune-up for some of those races, and gave the Tigers a chance to honor their seniors.
The Lebanon girls went on to win the invitational, with Western Boone placing third after falling on the sixth-runner tiebreaker. The Lebanon boys placed second to a quality Lapel program, with Western Boone placing fifth.
"They come out in practice every day and give 100%," Lebanon head coach Shelley West said of her seniors. "They have been great leaders that are showing the underclassmen what it takes to be successful."
While the seniors were honored, it was a Lebanon sophomore that stole the show in the girls race.
Penny Lamerson cruised to the individual win in a time of 19:58.21.
Senior Nadia Jones was second in 21:02.98, with senior Sarah Keith coming in fifth in a time of 22:12.30.
Charlotte Kleindl was 17th in a time of 25:01.75 and Hayleigh Coyle placed 19th in 25:13.44. Jesuoteme Soteria Udu was 21st in 26:11.02 and Isabella Metheny was 22nd in 26:17.87.
Bailey Haag led Western Boone, placing fifth in a time of 22:13.20. Charlotte Stucky was sixth in 22:18.45 and Samantha Jones was seventh in 22:40.69.
Benny Parsons was 12th in a time of 23:28.01 and Kate Higer was 18th in a time of 25:08.64.
Janelle Gearheart placed 23rd in 26:30.54 and Rosie Rogers placed 25th in 26;42.88.
For the Lebanon boys, Marshal Royal led the team, placing fourth in 17:31.81.
Isaac Harvey, Tyler Meyer, Dylan Krehely, Aydan Wetter and Carter Hammons came in 11th-15th, running times of 18:44.82, 18:50.21, 18:51.18, 18:58.80 and 19:04.22 respectively.
Levi Pittman was 20th in a time of 20:04.83.
For Western Boone, Isaac Threlkeld led the team, placing 17th in a time of 19:32.92.
Alex Crockett was 19th in 19:58.05, Graham Cavins was 25th in 20:22.51, Carter Hanna was 27th in 20:27.21 and Brayden Schick was 33rd in 20:59.67.
Brawn Puckett finished in 36th in 21:27.18 and Lane Hardee was 37th in 21:52.59.
Both teams compete in the FlashRock Invite on Saturday.
"Overall we are in a good spot," West said. "We are still working on that pack running, and want our pack to be closer to the front and in the mix."
