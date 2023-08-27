The Lebanon and Western Boone cross country teams went to Danville to compete in the Danville Hokum Karem.
Lebanon took first in both races.
The meet is a unique format in which two teammates compete together.
On the girls side, Penny Lamerson and Nadia Jones won with a combined time of 36:59.
Sophia Kyker and Sarah Keith placed eighth in a time of 41:05.6. Hayleigh Coyle and Charlotte Kleindl were 17th in a time of 45:20.3
Hadley Warren and Isabella Metheny placed 22nd in a time of 46.18.1 and Jesuoteme Soteria Udu and Abigail Guilliams were 32nd in a time of 51:25.2.
For Western Boone, Samantha Jones and Bailey Haag placed third with a time of 39:57.3.
Charlotte Stucky and Benny Parsons placed 12th in a time of 42:39.4. Kate Higer and Janelle Gearheart were 21st in a time of 46.11.1 and Rosie Rogers and Katherine Mateika were 30th in a time of 50:40.5.
On the boys side, Marshal Royal and Tyler Meyer led Lebanon in placing third in 32:21.1.
Aydan Wetter and Dylan Krehely placed 10th in 33:43, Isaac Harvey and Carter Hammons placed 14th in 35:27.5, Brynner Sloan and Levi Pittman placed 18th in 36.03.1. Eli Taylor and Vaughn Royal placed 25th in 37.38.
For Western Boone, Isaac Threlkeld and Carter Hanna placed 15th in 35:32.3. Lane Hardee and Graham Cavins placed 27th in 38:09.8 and Brawn Puckett and Alex Crockett placed 31st in 39:08.
Brayden Schick and Kole Nelson placed 42nd in 43:36.7.
The Zionsville cross country teams went to Taylor to compete in the Taylor University High School and Middle School Invite.
The Zionsville boys won with 42 points. Second place Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran was second with 60.
Zionsville junior Jack Turnbull won the race in a time of 15:43.3.
Evan Mayo was third in a time of 16:14.6, with Elijah Weaver placing 10th in 16:38.9.
Dominick Dell was 13th in a time of 16:55.8 and Owen Haan was 15th in a time of 17:06.8. Jackson Nobbe was 24th in a time of 17:17.8 and Michael Schilson was 26th in 17:18.3.
The Zionsville girls placed third with 80 points. Homestead won with 33 and Concordia Lutheran was second with 34.
Cailyn Murphy led the team, placing ninth in 19:42.2. Anwesha Mishra placed 11th in 19:45.3.
Katherine Bowen was 18th in 20:24.3, with Audrey Magnusen crossing the line in 20:27.1, good for 21st.
Sara Bostwick rounded out the scorers in 23rd in a time of 20:38.7 and Maddie Scheitlin was 24th in a time of 20:42.6. Addisyn Hoffman was 26th in 20:52.5.
