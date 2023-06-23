Lebanon’s Mya Nelson never really thought about becoming an All-American when she and her Boiler Jrs. 14 Elite Gold teammates went to AAU Nationals last week.
But when the rising freshman played extremely well over her teams 12 matches down in Orlando, Fla., that was an accolade that came her way.
Nelson was one of just 13 such players honored from the 96 teams in the tournament.
“I was shocked,” Nelson said. “I was very thankful (to get that honor). I had never really thought about that before.”
Nelson, who also plays basketball, has been playing volleyball since the third grade.
She said that it’s the team aspect of volleyball that she enjoys the most, and how it takes a full team to succeed.
While most of her prior volleyball experience has been in the setter position, this year Nelson has changed it up and has been her team’s libero.
It was a little bit of an adjustment for her to make the switch, but she said she has enjoyed playing both positions.
“I had always been a setter, but this year I moved to libero,” Nelson said. “It was definitely hard at first, but I think after a lot of practice it has gotten a lot better.”
Nelson plays with fellow Lebanon Tiger Kinley Young on the Boiler Jrs 14 Elite Gold team, which is the club’s top team in the age group.
Both girls had successful tournaments to help the team have success.
The Boilers went 7-2 during three days of pool play at AAU Nationals, facing teams from Florida, Minnesota, Illinois, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Ohio and Louisiana.
That success earned them a spot in the Gold Bracket in the Premier Division, giving them a chance at a national title.
The Boilers topped MOD Elite from Illinois 23-25, 25-18, 15-8 and Adidas KIVA of Kentucky 26-24, 21-25 and 15-11 to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, they lost to eventual champion Mintonette from Ohio 25-13, 25-11 and placed third.
“I was super happy (with the way we played),” Nelson said. “I don’t think anyone really expected us to do that well, and I think we surprised a lot of people. It really makes me more excited for this (upcoming) high school season.”
As she gets ready to embark on her first season of high school volleyball, Nelson said there are some things she wants to work on.
But more importantly, she wants to do whatever she can to help the Tigers be successful.
“Within the game, I really want to work on my serve receive as I head into the fall,” Nelson said. “But in general, I just want to win more matches with the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.