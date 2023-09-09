Two of the three Boone County schools traveled south to Brown County on Saturday to take part in the Brown County Invite.
Zionsville competed in the Boys and Girls Elite Races, while Lebanon was coming in the AA Varsity races.
The Zionsville boys placed second overall in the Elite race, falling to Carmel by a point.
Jack Turnbull led the team, placing third in 15:22, with Sam Speed placing fifth in 15:26.
Evan Mayo was 23rd in a time of 16:02 and Joe Spees was 27th in a time of 16:06. Elijah Bineyard was the final in the scoring five, placing 42nd in a time of 16:24.
Dominick Dell placed 69th in a time of 16:43 and Michael Schilson was 108th in 17:15.
The Zionsville girls were fifth in the Elite race.
Katy Green led the team, placing 26th in a time of 19:28.
Anwesha Mishra was 35th in 19:45, with MacKinsey Heagy 37th in 19:46. Katherine Bowen placed 41st in 19:52, Audrey Magnusen was 43rd in 19:53, Cailyn Murphy was 44th in 19:57 and Elaina Herman was 47th in 20:00.
The Lebanon Girls were sixth in the Girls Varsity race.
Penny Lamerson led the team, placing second in a time of 19:50.
Nadia Jones came in 15th in 20:53, Sophia Kyker was 52nd in 22:18 and Sarah Keith was 65th in 22:38.
Charlotte Kleindl placed 103rd in 24:17, Isabella Metheny was 117th in 25:00 and Hadley Warren was 127th in 26:09.
The Lebanon boys placed 12th.
Marshal Royal led the team, placing 28th in 17:41.
Tyler Meyer was 41st in 18:05, Aydan Wetter was 43rd in 18:10, Dylan Krehely was 57th in 18:38, Isaac Harvey was 59th in 18:39.
Carter Hammons came in 81st in 19:08 and Levi Pittman was 104th in 19:43.
