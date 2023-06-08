WEST LAFAYETTE - Local golfers played in the second round of the girls Indiana Junior PGA on Thursday at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course at Purdue.
The top local finisher were Zionsville's Madelaine Diedrich and Taylor Snively, who tied for 22nd with a combine score of 160 for their two rounds.
Snively shot an 80 for the second-straight day.
She had 10 pars and eight bogeys in her round.
Diedrich fired an 81 on the second day, with nine pars and nine bogeys.
Lebanon's Audrey Patterson finished tied for 44th with a two-day total of 170.
She shot an 85 for the second-straight day. Patterson had two birdies, six pars, six bogeys and three doubles in her round.
Amaya Wade tied for 51st after shooting a total of 173.
She shot an 85 in her second round.
She had eight pars, seven bogeys and three doubles.
Madeline Kaltenmark tied for 54th with a two-day total of 175. She also shot 85 in the second round. Kaltenmark had a birdie, seven pars, eight bogeys and a double.
Kaitlyn Adler tied for 68th after shooting a total of 183. She had an 89 in round two with five pars, 10 bogeys and two doubles.
Avery Lewis was 74th with a total of 188.
She improved in round two with a 92, four pars, 10 bogeys and two doubles.
Brianne Reinhardt was 82nd after shooting a total of 201.
She had a 97 in her second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.