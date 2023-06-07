A couple of local golfers took home medalist honors in early summer Indiana Junior Golf Tour events this week.
On June 5 at Wood Wind Golf Course in Westfield, two Zionsville players won their age groups.
In the girls 13-15 age group, Amaya Wade won by shooting an 83 to win by a stroke.
She had a birdie, seven pars, eight bogeys and a double in her round.
Zionsville's Ava Brumagin tied for seventh with an 89. She had four pars and 11 bogeys and two doubles.
Kaitlyn Adler also finished top-10 in the group, placing ninth with a score of 91.
Miriam Villavicencio tied for 11th in the age group with a 92, Avery Lewis was 14th with a 95 and Laasya Vijayanand was 17th with a 101.
In the boys 13-15 age group, Zionsville's Brycen Tisch won the age group with an even-par 71.
Tisch had three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars in his round.
Killian Laughlin placed tied for eighth in the age group with an 83. He had a birdie, nine pars, four bogeys and a couple of doubles on his card.
Zionsville's Robert Rhoades was 29th in the age group with a 90 and Liam Swan was tied for 32nd with a 94.
In the boys 16-19 age group, Zionsville's James Stokely and Ozzy Inman tied for seventh with 84s.
Stokely had three birdies, four pars, eight bogeys and two doubles.
Inman had a birdie, seven pars, six bogeys and a double.
Zionsville's Owen Brady was 11th in the age group with an 88. He had five pars, nine bogeys and four doubles.
Tippecanoe and Greensburg Country Clubs
On Tuesday, the Junior Tour went up to Tippecanoe Country Club.
In the girls 16-19 age group, Lebanon's Anna Robbins placed second in the age group with a 90.
He had seven pars, six bogeys and four doubles.
Swan placed eighth in the boys 13-15 age group, shooting a 97.
He had a birdie, three pars and five bogeys.
Also that day, the Junior and Prep Tours played at Greensburg Country Club.
Zionsville's William Kaltenmark placed 10th in the boys 13-15 age group with an 89.
He had three pars and 11 bogeys.
Girls Indiana Jr. PGA
The opening day of the Girls Indiana Junior PGA Tournament was on Wednesday at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Zionsville's Madelaine Diedrich was the best local finisher after day one, shooting a 79 to be in 14th.
She had 12 pars, five bogeys and a double.
Zionsville's Taylor Snively was 17th with an 80.
She had 11 pars, six bogeys and a double.
Lebanon's Audrey Patterson is tied for 39th with an 85.
She had two birdies, four pars, nine bogeys and two doubles for her round.
Wade was 47th with an 88 after round 1. She finished with six pars, nine bogeys and two doubles.
Madeline Kaltenmark was 53rd with a 90 after the first round.
She had five pars, nine bogeys and three doubles.
Kaitlyn Adler is in 71st after shooting a 94, Avery Lewis is 76th after a 96 and Brianne Reinhardt shot a 104 to be in 84th.
