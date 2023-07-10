Some local golfers have found success on the Central Indiana Junior Golf Association Tour over the past few days.
On July 6, Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson won the girls 15-18 age group at Ackerman-Allen, shooting a 75.
Ally Lewis was the winner in the girls 13-14 age group with a 93.
On July 10, Lebanon’s Emma Hornbecker was the winner at West Lafayette Country Club in the girls 15-18 age group. No scores were available.
Boys Junior PGA
Several locals competed in the Boys Junior PGA last week.
The top local finisher was Adam Melliere, who had a two-round total of 145.
He shot a 69 in round one with three birdies and 15 pars. In round two he had a 76 with two birdies, two bogeys, two doubles and 12 pars.
Kevin McGowan tied for 20th with a total of 150.
In round 1 he shot a 72 with four birdies, four bogeys and 10 pars. In the second round he shot a 78 with two birdies, five bogeys and 10 pars.
Mac Myers was 22nd with a two-round total of 151.
He shot a 75 in the opening round with two birdies, five bogeys and 11 pars. In the second round he shot a 76 with five birdies, four bogeys, a double and seven pars.
Gavin Poole and Andrew Wall tied with a two-round total of 157.
In round 1, Poole shot a 77 with two birdies, three bogeys, two doubles and 11 pars. He followed it up with an 80 in round two with an eagle, a birdie, six bogeys, a double and nine pars.
Wall had a 77 in round 1 with four birdies, five bogeys, two doubles and seven pars. In the second round he had an 80 with four bogeys, two doubles and 12 pars.
Brycen Tisch was 51st with a total of 158.
Tisch had a 77 in the opening round with two birdies, seven bogeys and nine pars. He shot an 81 in the second round with three birdies, eighth bogeys, two doubles and five pars.
Ozzy Inman tied for 69 with a total of 163.
He shot a 79 with two birdies, seven bogeys, two doubles and seven pars. In the second round she shot an 83 with a birdie, eight bogeys, a double and seven pars.
Max Steiner (82), Anthony Vechiarella (87), Liam Swan (92) and Owen Brady (95) missed the cut.
Indiana Women’s Open
Five local golfers competed in the Indiana PGA Women’s Open at Kokomo Country Club on July 6 and 7.
Becky Williams and Abby Thielbar tied for eighth with a total of 148.
Williams shot a 75 in the opening round with six bogeys, a birdie and 11 pars. In round two she shot a 73 with one birdie, four bogeys and 13 pars.
Thielbar shot 74 on both days.
She had a birdie and five bogeys on day one along with 12 pars. She had two birdies, six bogeys and 10 pars in the second round.
Lauren Kaltenmark tied for 11th with a two-day total of 149.
In the opening round she shot a 72 with four bogeys, two birdies and 12 pars. In round two she had a 77 with six bogeys, two birdies and nine pars.
Maggie Schaffer tied for 18th with a two-round total of 152.
In round one, she shot a 79. She had a birdie, four bogeys, three doubles and 10 pars. In the second round she shot a 73 with a birdie, two bogeys, a double and 14 pars.
Maddie Diedrich was 41st with a total of 160.
In round one she had a 78 with a birdie, nine bogeys and eight pars.
In round two she had 10 bogeys, a double and seven pars.
