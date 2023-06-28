It was the end of the road for local players at the Boys State Junior on Wednesday afternoon.
Four players made it to the second round of match play, but then saw their runs come to an end.
Adam Melliere won his opening match-play match against Caden Baker 3&1.
Two down after six holes, Melliere won back to back holes to get all square before they made the turn.
He then birdied the first (their 10th holes) to go 1-up. All square after the 3rd, Melliere birdies the fourth, then parred the sixth and eighth to get wins to clinch it.
In the second round, Melliere lost a heartbreaker to Jake Cesare, losing in 21 holes.
During regulation, Melliere was 2-up through 6, but Cesare came back to square the match. Melliere won the 11th and the 13th to go up and was 2-up with two holes to go, but Cesare birdied the 17th and a Melliere bogey on 18 sent it to extra holes, where Cesare came out on top.
Andrew Wall won his opening match 2&1 over Connor Byon.
Wall went 2-up just two holes into the match, and then was 3-up after seven. The match was squared after 11 holes, but Wall came back with a birdie on the third hole (their 12th) and then added a win with a birdie later to clinch the match.
In the second round, Wall lost to Alec Cesare 3&1.
All square through 6 holes, Cesare won the seventh and ninth to go 2-up. Wall came back with wins on 10 and 11 to square the match, but Cesare came back with win on 12 and 13 to retake the lead and closed it on on the 17th.
Gavin Poole won his opening match 1-up over Kam Hoag.
Starting on the back nine, Poole was 3-down through four holes, but won the 14th with a birdie, the 15th with a par and the 16th with a birdie to square the match.
After trading some wins on the front nine, Poole took the lead for good with a par on the 7th and saw out the match from there.
In the second round, he lost to Sam Carraher 3&2. No hole stats were available.
Brycen Tisch won his opening in extra holes over Cody Coleman.
Tisch was 4-down through seven. He won the 18th (their ninth) with a par, then added wins on 2, 7 and 9 to force extra holes and won it there.
In the second round, he faced No. 1 seed Alex Holder and lost 6&5.
Four make match play at Indiana State Junior (Day 2 Recap)
LAFAYETTE – Four local players have reached the match play portion of the Indiana State Junior at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Tuesday was the second day of stroke play, with the top-64 players advancing to the match play portion that starts on Wednesday.
The best local finisher in stroke play was Adam Melliere, who tied for 21st.
Melliere was 2-over on the day, finishing stroke play 5-over total. In the second round he finished with two birdies, four bogeys and 12 pars.
Right behind him was teammate Andrew Wall, who is tied for 23rd after stroke play with a two-day total of 6-over (148).
Wall had the best round of any of the local players on Tuesday, shooting 1-under. Wall had five birdies on the day, with a bogey and a triple to go along with 11 pars.
The round was one of just 10 under par on the day.
Brycen Tisch tied for 28th in stroke play, finishing his two rounds 8-over.
He was 5-over on day two, with a birdie, four bogeys and a double to go along with 12 pars.
Also making match play was Gavin Poole, who tied for 33rd in the stroke play portion, finishing 9-over.
He was 6-over on day 2, finishing with a birdie, four bogeys and a triple to go along with 12 pars.
Anthony Vechiarella saw his tournament end after shooting an 85 for the second straight day.
