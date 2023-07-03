INDIANAPOLIS - A few Zionsville swimmers competed in the 2023 Phillips 66 Swimming Nationals last week at the IU Natatorium.
The event served as the selection meet for the 2023 World Championships and is a year away from the Olympic Trials, which will also be held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium next summer.
Recent Zionsville graduate Will Modglin competed in four events.
His best finish came in the 50-meter backstroke, where he placed 13th overall in a time of 25.23 seconds.
In the 100-meter backstroke, he was 18th in a time of 54.67 and in the 200-meter backstroke, he placed 19th in a time of 2:00.45.
He rounded out his competition by placing 32 in the 200-IM in a time of 2:02.88.
His older brother Coleman represented Zionsville Swim Club in three races.
He was 35th in the 200-meter breaststroke in a time of 2:19.76. He later placed 37th in the 50-meter breaststroke in 29.37 and 48th in the 100-meter breaststroke in a time of 1:04.25.
Zionsville grad Elyse Heiser, now swimming at IU, swam in two events and had a pair top-30 finishes.
She was 20th in the 200-meter backstroke in a time of 2:12.60. Later, she placed 29th in the 400-meter freestyle in a time of 4:15.65.
Zionsville grad Devon Kitchel, now at the University of Michigan, placed 53rd in the 200-IM in a time of 2:20.00.
