Several local swimmers took their talents to the Indiana University Natatorium last week to compete in Senior Long Course State.
It was the last major event of the summer for many of these swimmers.
Swimming for Carmel Swim Club, Western Boone’s Arianna Stieber competed in four events.
She placed 49th in the 200-meter IM in 2:33.87, 55th in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:11.13, 67th in the 100-meter butterfly in 1:08.22 and 81st in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:02.46.
Zionsville Swim Club had several representatives competing.
As a team, the Zionsville men placed second overall behind Carmel. The Zionsville women placed sixth.
Zionsville was third in the combined standings.
Will Modglin picked up several victories.
He won four individual events, taking first in the 50-meter freestyle (22.85), 100-meter freestyle (50.12), 100-meter backstroke (53.92) and the 100-meter butterfly (53.39).
He was second in the prelims of the 200-meter freestyle in 1:52.91 and was sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:04.89.
Modglin helped four relays place first as well.
Modglin, Will Raches, Coleman Modglin and Jake Tarara won the 200-medley relay in 1:42.58.
The Modglins, Raches and Jack Donovan won the 400-medley relay in 3:47.57.
Modglin, Walker Mattice, Jack Donovan and Malcolm Slater won the 800-meter freestyle relay in 7:41.93, and Modglin, Mattice, Raches and Tarara won the 400-free relay in 3:29.25 and placed second in the 200-meter free relay in 1:34.34.
Other finishers for Zionsville:
Maddy Akin was 17th in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes in times of 1:14.86 and 2:43.33. She was 36th in the 200-IM in 2:31.74.
Gabe Berry was 18th in the 200-breast in 2:28.35, 41st in the 200-free in 2:02.71, 50th in the 100-breast in 1:11.23, 57th in the 50-free in 25.20 and 65th in the 100-free in 55.40.
Katie Buroker placed 20th in the 200-free in 2:12.166, 41st in the 400-free in 4:46.39, 44th in the 100-free in 1:00.61 and 56th in the 50-free in 28.39.
Gavin Coggan placed 13th in the 400-free in 4:14.35. He was 21st in the 200-free in 2:01.01, 22nd in the 200-fly in 2:10.65, 32nd in the 100-free in 55.05 and 90th in the 100-fly in 1:01.58.
Toby Dollens was 22nd in the 200-free in 2:01.13, 28th in the 200-breast in 2:35.25, 30th in the 100-free in 54.71, 56th in the 100-breast in 1:11.84 and 74th in the 50-free in 25.68.
Jack Donovan was fourth in the 200-IM in 2:06.60, fifth in the 400-IM in 4:32.54, 14th in the 100-breast in 1:06.40, 23rd in the 200-fly in 2:09.68, 27th in the 100-fly in 57.29 and 42nd in the 50-free in 24.87.
Maggie Hadley placed 20th in the 200-IM in 2:30.33, 24th in the 200-free in 2:12.21, 25th in the 400-IM in 5:26.11, 33rd in the 400-free in 4:43.81 and 61st in the 100-breast in 1:21.57.
Annabel Hermacinski was 18th in the 200-fly in 2:27.09, 28th in the 400-IM in 5:26.87, 50th in the 100-fly in 1:07.55 and 89th in the 50-free in 29.11.
Brady Hinshaw was 78th in the 100-back in 1:05.65, 79th in the 200-IM in 2:27.97, 81st in the 50-free in 25.87 and 99th in the 100-free in 57.53.
Nikita Hovyadinov was 36th in the 200-breast in 2:38.05, 42nd in the 100-breast in 1:10.49, 59th in the 200-IM in 2:21.33 and 80th in the 100-back in 1:05.67.
Kira Hunter placed 20th in the 1,500 in 18:56.42, 24th in the 400-IM in 5:26.48, 25th in the 800-free in 9:54.38, 28th in the 400-free in 4:42.31 and 105th in the 100-fly in 1:12.36.
Caleb Kuntz placed 13th in the 200-free in 1:58.75, 16th in the 200-IM in 2:14.76, 21st in the 400-IM in 4:48.34, 25th in the 50-free in 24.91 and 29th in the 100-back in 1:01.14.
Walker Mattice was 11th in the 200-back and 200-IM in times of 2:08.94 and 2:11.07 respectively. He was also 13th in the 100-back in 58.77 and 24th in the 50-free in 24.67.
Claire McAfee was 31st in the 200-fly in 2:34.95, 71st in the 100-fly in 1:08.44, 106th in the 50-free in 30.61 and 109th in the 100-free in a time of 1:06.78.
Ava Metzger was seventh in the 400-free in 4:29.34, 11th in the 200-free in 2:07.79, 13th in the 1500 in 18:30.02, 15th in the 200-fly in 2:26.21, 18th in the 100-free in 58.65 and 59th in the 100-fly in 1:07.94.
Coleman Modglin placed second in the 200-breast in 2:17.67, was fifth in the 100-breast in 1:03.80, 10th in the 200-IM in 2:09.41 and 15th in the 100-fly in 257.20.
Hailey Paulick was 30th in the 400-IM in 5:37.20, 51st in the 200-breast in 2:59.43, 60th in the 200-free in 2:16.98 and 62nd in the 200-IM in 2:36.33.
Ava Peterson was 47th in the 200-back in 2:38.13, 56th in the 100-back in 1:11.24, 100th in the 100-fly in 1:11.37 and 103rd in the 100-free in 1:04.85.
Will Raches was sixth in the 100-back in 57.49, 18th in the 100-free in 53.08, 20th in the 50-free in 24.35 and 51st in the 200-free in 2:04.12.
Lew Sams was 23rd in the 100- and 200-breaststrokes in times of 1:08.75 and 2:32.78. He also placed 70th in the 200-IM in 2:23.46 and 103rd in the 50-free in 26.94.
Molly Simmons placed second in the 200-back in 2:18.64, seventh in the 100-back in 1:04.97, 19th in the 200-IM n 2:27.97, 35th in the 200-breast in 2:51.60 and 52nd in the 100-fly in a time of 1:07.64.
Malcolm Slater was second in the 200-free in 1:53.45, eighth in the 400-free in 4:14.23, 12th in the 400-IM in 4:42.69, 13th in the 1500 in 16:46.51, 16th in the 200-fly in 2:11.17 and 41st in the 100-fly in 58.54.
Annabelle Swiney was seventh in the 100-free in 57.89, ninth in the 400-free in 4:25.48, 16th in the 200-IM in 2:29.22, 21st in the 50-free in 27.20 and 26th in the 100-fly in 1:05.29.
Jake Tarara was 14th in the 200-free in 1:59.19, 19th in the 50-free in 24.28, 20th in the 100-back in 1:00.88 and 22nd in the 100-free in 53.32.
Buroker, Hadley, Metzger and Swiney placed third in the 800-free relay in a time of 8:35.75. That group also placed seventh in the 200-free relay in 1:49.22.
Buroker, Metzger, Swiney and Simmons placed fourth in the 400-free relay in 3:57.31.
Berry, Mattice, Slater and Tarara placed sixth in the 400-medley relay in 3:58.17.
Berry, Dollens, Donovan and Slater placed sixth in the 400-free relay in 3:33.34.
Akin, Hermacinski, Simmons and Swiney placed seventh in the 200-medley relay in 2:00.62. That quartet also placed eighth in the 400-medley relay in 4:27.43.
Berry, Coggan, Dollens and Raches placed seventh in the 800-free relay in 8:00.52.
Berry, Coggan, Donovan and Slater were eighth in the 200-free relay in 1:37.61.
Dollens, Hinshaw, Kuntz and Coleman Modglin placed 11th in the 200-free relay in 1:38.64.
Hermacinski, Hunter, Paulick and Simmons placed 12th in the 800-free relay in 9:06.85.
Hovyadinov, Kuntz, Sams and Tarara placed 12th in the 800-free relay in 8:15.88.
Berry, Donovan, Mattice and Slater were 13th in the 200-medley relay in 1:49.24.
Hadley, Hermacinski, Hunter and Paulick placed 15th in the 400-free relay in 4:09.60.
Buroker, Hadley, McAfee and Metzger placed 16th in the 400-medley relay in a time of 4:38.38. They also placed 21st in the 200-medley relay in 2:05.83.
Coggan, Dollens, Kuntz and Sams placed 16th in the 400-medley relay in 4:06.60. They placed 17th in the 200-medley relay in 1:50.32.
Coogan, Hinshaw, Hovyadinov and Kuntz placed 19th in the 400-free relay in 3:46.11.
Akin, Hermacinski, Paulick and Ava Peterson placed 26th in the 200-free relay in 1:54.04.
