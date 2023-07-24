The Indiana Junior Golf Masters Tour Championship took place on Sunday and Monday at Rock Hollow Golf Club in Peru.
The top local finisher was Zionsville’s Maddie Diedrich.
She placed tied for 12th in the Girls Division with a two-day total of 158.
In round one, Diedrich shot an 81 with 11 pars and six bogeys. In round 2 she came back with a 77, with a birdie, 11 pars and six bogeys.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson was 24th with a two-day total of 176.
In round one she shot a 91 with two birdies, four pars, seven bogeys and a double. She came back with an 85 in round two, with nine pars, six bogeys and a double.
On the Boys Side, Mac Myers of Whitestown was the top finisher, tying for 15th. He shot an 82 in the first round with 10 pars, six bogeys and two doubles. In round 2, he shot a 3-under 69, recording three birdies and 15 pars.
Gavin Poole tied for 25th with a two-round total of 154.
In round one he shot a 75 with three birdies, two doubles and 11 pars. In round two he had a 79 with three birdies, two bogeys, two doubles and 10 pars. Max Steiner tied for 47th with a two-day total of 165.
In round one he had an 88 with seven pars, eight bogeys and a double. In the second round, he shot a 77 with four birdies, six pars, seven bogeys and a double.
Li claims IJGF PeeWee Tour Title
Zionsville’s Alexandra Li took home Player of the Year honors for the Girls 8-9 Age Group on the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation’s PeeWee Tour.
Li racked up 560 points, with Liv Posey coming in second with 537.50.
Li played in five events on the tour, winning three.
After starting the tour with a second-place finish at Hickory Bend, Li got her first win of the summer at South Grove.
She placed third at Thatcher GC on June 20, but came back to win the tour stop at Thatcher a week later.
She capped the title with a win at Zionsville GC.
