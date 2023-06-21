PLYMOUTH – Several local youth golfers competing in the opening round of Age Group State on Wednesday at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth.
The two-day event allows players to compete against golfers that are the own age.
After the opening round, many local golfers are high on the leaderboard.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson is tied for eighth in the Girls 17 Age Group after shooting an 86.
Patterson had a birdie, eight pars, four bogeys and four doubles in her round.
In the Boys 14 age group, Brycen Tisch leads after shooting a 2-over 74.
He had third birdies, five bogeys and 10 pars in his round. He is one shot ahead of Whitestown’s Mac Myers, who shot a 75.
He had a birdie, a bogey, a double and 15 pars.
Also leading after the opening round is Taylor Snively in the Girls 13 age group.
Snively shot an 80 in the opening round, with 11 pars, six bogeys and a double.
In the Girls 12 Age Group, Aubrey Tisch is fifth after shooting a 95.
She had a birdie, three pars, eight bogeys and four doubles.
In the Girls 14 Age Group, Ava Brumagin is tied for sixth after shooting an 88. She had a birdie, four pars, 10 bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Zionsville’s Amaya Wade sits tied for seventh in the Girls 15 Age Group after shooting an 81.
Wade had a birdie, 10 pars, four bogeys and three doubles in her round.
In the Boys 17 Age Group, Ozzy Inman is tied for 19th after shooting an 84.
He had a couple of birdies, five bogeys and three doubles to go along with seven pars.
In the Boys 16 Age Group, Owen Brady shot an 87 to be tied for 26th.
He had six pars, nine bogeys and three doubles.
The second rounds of the Age Group Championships will start at at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Indiana Amateur Concludes
The three-day Indiana Amateur concluded on Wednesday at Pfau Golf Course in Bloomington.
The top local finisher was Whitestown’s Cameron Luczak, who finished 11th.
He finished with a total of 220.
In the second round he shot a 73 with two birdies, two bogeys and a double to go along with 13 pars.
He followed that up with a 76 in the third round, with two birdies, seven bogeys and nine pars.
Former Lebanon and Zionsville standout Lucas Beck finished tied for 20th.
Beck finished with a total of 223.
Beck made the cut after shooting a 74 in the second round. He had two birdies and five bogeys to go along with 11 pars.
In the final round he shot a 72, with two birdies, three bogeys and 13 pars.
Zionsville’s Steven Hoffman tied for 35th with a total of 228.
He shot a 79 in the second round with two birdies, four bogeys, three doubles and nine pars. He followed that up with another 79 in the third round, with eight bogeys and 10 pars.
Zionsville grads Adam Melliere and Colin Nasser tied for 53rd with totals of 234.
Melliere shot an 81 in the second round with 10 bogeys and eight pars. He came back with a 79 in the third round with two birdies, six bogeys and two doubles.
Nasser shot a 78 in the second round with eight bogeys, a birdie and nine pars. He shot a 79 in the third round with a birdie, four bogeys and a double.
Lebanon’s Ryan Boester shot a 158 (82-76), Zionsville’s Gavin Poole shot a 160 (79-81) and Bryce Conlee shot a 166 (82-84) but missed the cut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.