The Indiana Amateur Golf Tournament started its 123rd edition on Monday in Bloomington.
Several players with local ties took part in the opening round.
Zionsville’s Steven Hoffman is tied for fifth after the opening round after shooting a 1-under 70.
Hoffman was 4-over through eight holes before catching fire. He eagled the par-5 ninth, then birdied 10 and 11 to get back to even par.
He bogeyed the 12th, but came back with birdies on 13, 16, 17 plus a bogey on 14 to end his round.
Whitestown’s Cameron Luczak is tied for 11th after shooting an even-par 70. After a bogey on the first, Luczak parred the next seven before getting an eagle on the ninth.
He had two birdies and three bogeys on the back to back it an even-par round.
Recent Zionsville grad Adam Melliere is tied for 33rd after shooting a 3-over 74.
Melliere was 1-over on the front with two bogeys and a birdie. He birdied 10 to get back to even par before having a couple of bogeys coming in on the back.
Zionsville grad Colin Nasser is tied for 66th after shooting a 77. He had six bogeys and 12 pars in his round.
Gavin Poole is tied for 88th after the opening round, shooting a 78.
He had 11 pars, six bogeys and a double.
Lebanon’s Ryan Boester and Zionsville’s Bryce Conlee finished the first round tied for 118th, shooting 82s.
Boester had a birdie, seven pars, eight bogeys and a couple of doubles.
Conlee had two birdies, eight pars, five bogeys and two doubles in his round.
Former Lebanon and Zionsville standout Lucas Beck was still on the course at deadline.
Through 13 holes, he was 3-over.
Beck was even par through nine holes, parring all nine. He had a double on 10 and a bogey on 12.
All players are back for round two on Tuesday. Following the second round, a cut to the top-60 will be made for the final round.
Northern Junior Masters
The Indiana Junior Golf Tour had their Northern Junior Masters at Orchard Ridge in Fort Wayne.
On the girls side, Zionsville’s Maddie Diedrich placed fourth with a two-day total of 157.
She shot a 75 in the opening round, finishing with two birdies, 11 pars, four bogeys and a double. In round two, she shot an 82.
Diedrich had a birdie, seven pars, eight bogeys and two doubles.
On the boys side, Zionsville’s Max Steiner shot a two-day total of 167 to tie for 42nd.
He shot an 86 in the opening round, getting three birdies, three pars, eight bogeys and two doubles.
He came back better in round 2 with an 81.
Steiner had a birdie, eight pars, seven bogeys and two doubles.
