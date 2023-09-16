NOBLESVILLE – Just a week after Zionsville physically dominated its opponent in a win over Franklin Central the tables were turned against the Eagles.
Friday night Noblesville used a physical running game to rack up 333 rushing yards and dominate the time of possession in a 24-7 win over the Eagles.
“In a lot of ways we hurt ourselves in some scenarios,” said Zionsville coach Scott Turnquist. “We need to do a better job of making sure we don’t do that. We put ourselves in a hole on occasion. We made some plays, then they would get negated. You can’t do that against a team like this.”
The victory for Noblesville continued the dramatic shift from last season, where the Eagles won 39-7 in the regular season meeting, but fell 35-10 in the sectional.
The Millers (3-2, 1-2), needed only one play to establish their dominance.
On the first play from scrimmage Logan Shoffner broke a 48-yard run around the edge to help set up the first Noblesville touchdown.
Gage Gulley finished the 7-play, 80-yard drive with a one yard run for the touchdown.
Noblesville then forced a punt, and struck quickly again to set up their second score. Jacob Baker found a wide open Shoffner for a 64-yard pass to set up a short touchdown by Gabe Bellan that made it 14-0 after a quarter.
Zionsville (3-2, 1-2) was able to finally get its offense going in the second quarter with an 11 play, 80-yard drive to get on the board.
Luke Murphy scored on a 14-yard scramble to me it 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Unfortunately, that was the lone scoring drive of the night for the Eagles as they were held to under 200 yards of total offense.
The Noblesville defense held them to a missed field goal just before halftime, and three consecutive sacks on a late third quarter drive to the Miller 12 not only prevented a score, but forced Murphy from the game with an apparent ankle injury.
“We’re kind of wait and see on Luke’s injury,” said Turnquist of his senior quarterback. “We’re hoping for the best. This is a good Noblesville team though that is good at keeping the ball away from you with their offense.”
The bulk of Noblesville’s ground game came on misdirection option runs as the Miller ran a tight three-back formation.
Shoffner finished with 101 yards while Gulley had 89 and a touchdown. Baker also hit on a couple of big runs for 47 yards, and he set up Belan’s second touchdown with 4:31 left in the ball game that was the final score.
Zionsville had a chance to get back in the game after Murphy was injured, as backup quarterback Eli Showalter found Eugene Hilton for a long touchdown, but it was wiped away due to a holding penalty.
“Eli is a tough kid and had a nice pass there wiped away,” said Turnquist. “He’s a gamer and hopefully we can put him in a position to make some plays next week if we have to play him.”
The win was the second in a row for Noblesville over Zionsville counting last year’s sectional triumph, and just the fifth in the series that the Eagles lead 19-5 all-time.
The Eagles are back in action against HSE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.