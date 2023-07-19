There was a new element to the events at the North Track this year at the Boone County 4-H Fair.
On Tuesday night, the North Track hosted a Monster Truck Show, featuring five trucks that put on a 2-hour show for the fans.
The trucks were Bigfoot, American Scout, Country Strong, Monkey Business and Funky Monkey.
The drivers competed in three different disciplines during the show, with American Scout (driven by Colton Kiser) winning the wheelie competition, and Monkey Business (driven by Thomas Borders) taking both the racing and freestyle competitions.
The events at the North Track conclude on Saturday night at the Fairgrounds with the Outlaw Mud Bog.
