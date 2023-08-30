Two local golfers advanced to the regional for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.
The event was started in 2013 as a joint initiative founded by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America, as a development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.
Golfers compete in local, sub-regional and regional competitions hoping to qualify for the national finals held at August National prior to the Masters.
Myers and Tisch placed first and second in the Boys 13-15 age group at the Golf Club of Indiana Sub-Regional on Aug. 27. Myers was first with 147 points, with Tisch scoring 127 points.
Each competitor gets three drives, three chips and three putts, with point totals awarded based on how they do.
Both golfers advance to the regional on Sept. 9 at Scioto Country Club in Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.