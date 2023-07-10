BATTLE GROUND – It was a good couple of days for Whitestown’s Mac Myers at the Central Junior Masters at Battle Ground.
Myers came away with a title in the two-day event, shooting a two-day total of 142 to win by three shots over Carson Poe of Greenwood.
Myers, one of the youngest in the field, shot a 73 in the opening round with two birdies, three bogeys and 13 pars.
He was even better in the second round, firing a 69 with three birdies and 15 pars to win the title. His 69 was one of just four rounds under par in the entire tournament.
Brycen Tisch was tied for 16th with a two-day total of 150.
Tisch shot a 76 in round one with two birdies, six bogeys and 10 pars. In round 2 he had a 74 with three birdies, five bogeys and 10 pars.
Zionsville’s Max Steiner was tied for 18th with a two-round total of 151.
Steiner shot a 75 in the opening round with two birdies, five bogeys and 11 pars. He shot a 76 in the second round with one birdie, three bogeys, a double and 13 pars.
Owen Brady was 56th with a two-day total of 168.
He had an 83 in the opening round with six bogeys, a double and 10 pars. On day 2 he had an 85 with a birdie, seven bogeys, two doubles an seven pars.
On the girls side, Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson was eighth with a two-day total of 156.
In round one Patterson had a 79 with two birdies, five bogeys, two doubles and nine pars. She improved on day two, shooting a 77 with a birdie, four bogeys and a double along with 12 pars.
Zionsville’s Kaitlin Adler was 14th with a two-day total of 165.
Adler shot an 83 in the opening round with seven bogeys, two doubles and nine pars. In round two, she shot an 82 with four bogeys, three doubles and 11 pars.
Amaya Wade was 16th with a score of 170.
Wade had an 81 in the opening round with two birdies, six bogeys, a double and eight pars. She shot an 89 on day two with seven bogeys, two doubles and seven pars.
