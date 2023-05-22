ZIONSVILLE — A memorable season came to an end for the Zionsville girls lacrosse team on Saturday morning.
The Millers were able to build a lead, and a late comeback attempt from the Eagles fell short in a 9-8 loss.
“This team was so special,” Zionsville head coach Dave Elefante said. “This team was so close, on and off the field. They played as a team, which is so hard to do. They are amazing group of young women.”
Down 9-7 with less than a minute remaining, the Eagles tried to make a thrilling comeback.
Alexa DeHart scored with 32.2 seconds left to cut the lead to one.
After getting the ball back, the Eagles got a good look for leading scorer Emily Pannunzio with 10 seconds left, but her shot was saved.
“We had the play we wanted,” Elefante said. “It just didn’t go our way and not all of them do. We just have to learn from it and move forward.”
It was a tough end to what had been a crazy couple of days for the Eagles.
The two teams were supposed to play Friday night, but after a frantic start and a the score tied 2-2, bad weather came in and forced the game to be called for the night.
When the game resumed, Noblesville controlled the early parts of the game on Saturday, ultimately building a 7-3 lead early in the second half.
“We had a few girls under the weather, and that was just an opportunity for other people to step up,” Elefante said. “This is a team game and it’s not on one person. I am proud of this whole team and the way they performed.”
The Eagles started clawing back in the second half.
Back-to-back goals from Kendall Harmon and Emily Pannunzio got the Eagles within 7-5 with 17:17 to go.
After a goal by Noblesville made it 8-5 with 13:58 left, Sydney Rose scored with 12:47 to play to make it an 8-6 game.
Once again the Millers got the next goal to push the lead back to three with 9:35 to play, before Harmon scored with 8:29 left to make it 9-7.
Zionsville had several chances to close into the lead again, but just couldn’t get the goal to keep the momentum going until the very end.
“We had a couple of yellow cards that hurt us at the wrong time,” Elefante said. “It just seemed to break our momentum, but that’s part of the game. We have to adjust and play defense in those situations. We would rather of had the lead, but these girls can play from behind, they have done it multiple times and we were in the process of doing it, just ran out of time.”
The Eagles finish the year 13-4.
While Zionsville will have several key pieces back, Elefante said the Eagles will miss their seniors.
“Our group of seniors were amazing,” Elefante said. “All the girls contributed in some way to the team to make everyone better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.