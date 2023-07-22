The annual Mud Bog closed down the Boone County Fair on Saturday night, ending a week of events.

There were three final classes to put on a show, with nearly 40 trucks taking part.

The night started with the Outlaw Class. 

Jimmy Wright was the winner of the class, being the fastest through the pit in a time of 4.24 seconds.

Eddie Newby was second, getting through in 4.28 seconds, with Tyler Knight third in 4.29 seconds.

Rounding out the top-5 were Kevin Burdette in fourth in a time of 4.96 and Rob Bousman, who made it through with a best time of 6.18 seconds.

The biggest class of the night was the B-Class, featuring 16 trucks with the best combined time/distance being declared the winner.

Gary Waldon won the class, going a combined distance of 336 feet (making it through the pit once in the two runs results in a distance of 200-feet for the combined total).

Tyler Knight was the fastest through the pit in the class with a time of 10.72 seconds in his second run, and his combined distance of 333-feet-6-inches was good for second place.

Mike Hysong came in third with a combined run of 285-feet-8-inches.

David Weber was fourth with a distance of 235-feet-10-inches.

In the final class of the day, Mike Hysong was with the winner, being the only truck to make it through the pit twice.

Hysong went a combined 56.25 for his two runs.

Eddie Newby was second with a combined distance of 348-feet-9-inches.

James Lee Knight came in third with a combined distance of 164-feet-4-inches, with James Knight placing fourth in a distance of 286-feet-4-inches for his two runs.

Clayton Hysong rounded out the top-5 in going 231-feet-9-inches.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

