The annual Mud Bog closed down the Boone County Fair on Saturday night, ending a week of events.
There were three final classes to put on a show, with nearly 40 trucks taking part.
The night started with the Outlaw Class.
Jimmy Wright was the winner of the class, being the fastest through the pit in a time of 4.24 seconds.
Eddie Newby was second, getting through in 4.28 seconds, with Tyler Knight third in 4.29 seconds.
Rounding out the top-5 were Kevin Burdette in fourth in a time of 4.96 and Rob Bousman, who made it through with a best time of 6.18 seconds.
The biggest class of the night was the B-Class, featuring 16 trucks with the best combined time/distance being declared the winner.
Gary Waldon won the class, going a combined distance of 336 feet (making it through the pit once in the two runs results in a distance of 200-feet for the combined total).
Tyler Knight was the fastest through the pit in the class with a time of 10.72 seconds in his second run, and his combined distance of 333-feet-6-inches was good for second place.
Mike Hysong came in third with a combined run of 285-feet-8-inches.
David Weber was fourth with a distance of 235-feet-10-inches.
In the final class of the day, Mike Hysong was with the winner, being the only truck to make it through the pit twice.
Hysong went a combined 56.25 for his two runs.
Eddie Newby was second with a combined distance of 348-feet-9-inches.
James Lee Knight came in third with a combined distance of 164-feet-4-inches, with James Knight placing fourth in a distance of 286-feet-4-inches for his two runs.
Clayton Hysong rounded out the top-5 in going 231-feet-9-inches.
