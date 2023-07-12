A big second round has advanced Annabelle Pancake to the match play portion of the 121st annual North & South Amateur at Pinehurst.

Pancake finished tied for seventh in the two rounds of stroke play, shooting a combined 1-under 143 to reach the match play.

In the opening round, Pancake shot a 2-over 74 on Pinehurst No. 4, leaving her some work to do in Round 2.

She was 2-over through seven holes before coming back with birdies on 9 and 14 to get back to even.

But coming in she bogeyed the 15th and 17th to finish 2-over.

In Round 2 on Pinehurst No. 2, she caught fire.

Pancake birdied the fourth, but fell back with a double on seven.

But she fought back, eagling the eighth, then birdied 9 and 11 to move to 3-under for her round.

She bogeyed 12 but came back with a birdie on 13 before parring out.

In match play, she will face Kary Hollenbaugh, who plays at Ohio State.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

