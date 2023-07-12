A big second round has advanced Annabelle Pancake to the match play portion of the 121st annual North & South Amateur at Pinehurst.
Pancake finished tied for seventh in the two rounds of stroke play, shooting a combined 1-under 143 to reach the match play.
In the opening round, Pancake shot a 2-over 74 on Pinehurst No. 4, leaving her some work to do in Round 2.
She was 2-over through seven holes before coming back with birdies on 9 and 14 to get back to even.
But coming in she bogeyed the 15th and 17th to finish 2-over.
In Round 2 on Pinehurst No. 2, she caught fire.
Pancake birdied the fourth, but fell back with a double on seven.
But she fought back, eagling the eighth, then birdied 9 and 11 to move to 3-under for her round.
She bogeyed 12 but came back with a birdie on 13 before parring out.
In match play, she will face Kary Hollenbaugh, who plays at Ohio State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.