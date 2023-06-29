A successful summer continued for Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake on Thursday.
Pancake qualified for the 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur by placing third at the qualifier at Chagrin Valley Country Club in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
The top five finishers advanced to the championship, played at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
Pancake shot a 70 in her round, making the cut by two shots.
After a bogey on the third hole, Pancake got back to even with a birdie at the par-5 fifth.
After seven-straight pars, Pancake birdied the 13th, but bogeyed the 14th and 15th to put her advancing in jeopardy.
But she had back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 to make it through.
The U.S. Women's Am will take place from Aug. 7-13.
