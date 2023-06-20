Annabelle Pancake made sure that her first trip abroad was a memorable one.
The Zionsville native and standout golfer spent a week in England competing in the British Women's Amateur, one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the world.
Pancake played well throughout the tournament, and ended up with a runner-up finish, falling to Chiara Horder in the final.
But her result was the best by an American in five years and was another valuable experience for her moving forward.
"It was a lot of fun," Pancake said. "I had never been to the UK ever, and had never really played links golf before - so that was a new, fun experience. Driving on the other side of the road was kind of crazy too, but I was just super thankful for the opportunity - it was really a once in a lifetime kind of thing."
Pancake not only had to adjust to a new country and driving style, but a different style of course as well.
In England, they play primarily links golf, which has less trees and water than American courses, and is generally a firmer playing surface.
Pancake said she didn't really prepare much differently for the event, but said it was different.
"The only thing I did a little different was my mental prep, getting ready for weather conditions, but we ended up having great weather which was nice," Pancake said. "You have to prepare to use some different types of shots with links golf, especially around the greens. You can use bump and runs, a hybrid 7-wood shot where I could putt it from off the green - things like that work well there."
Mastering the Links
The different style of course didn't seem to affect Pancake all that much.
In her two rounds of stroke play, she tied for 31st in shooting a total of 147 (72-75).
That qualified her for match play, where she defeated Carla Tejedo of Spain 3&2 and Scotland's Hannah Darling 2&1. She then defeated Paula Schulz-Hanssen of Germany 1-up to advance to the quarterfinals.
The international flavor of a tournament of this magnitude is something that appeals to Pancake as well.
While many of these players go to college in the US, seeing them "in their element" was a unique experience for Pancake.
"It is so fun to play in these tournaments," Pancake said. "Chiara, the girl who won, I got to meet her this year at the NCAA Regional and she is really nice. And a lot of the girls I see throughout the year too. They are all phenomenal players and it's pretty cool to go 'across the pond' and see them in their element. It was fun and connect in a different country too."
Pancake defeated fellow American Catherine Rao in the quarterfinals, and then topped Sweden's Elin Pudas Remler in the semifinals to advance.
Pancake played even-par or better in all her match play rounds until the final, including being 4-under in 17 holes in the semifinals.
"I am happy with the way I played," Pancake said. "Going into it, if you would have told me that I would have been in the finals, I would have taken that. Obviously I wanted to win, that would have been great, but God had a plan and it was that second was going to be good enough for me and that's what I needed. But overall, I am super pleased with where my game is at and I think I'm trending in the right direction. I am getting more consistent, and that showed throughout the week. I didn't a lot of mistakes, especially off the tee. I am proud of how I played."
In the final, Pancake fell behind on the opening hole when she bogeyed, but parred her next seven holes.
Unfortunately Horder birdied the third and fifth, giving her 3-hole lead through eight.
Pancake birdied the ninth to get back to 2-down, but a double on the 10th cost her the next hole. The two players traded wins over the final eight holes of the first 18, with Horder taking a 3-up lead at the turn.
Horder birdied the second and third to go five up, and Pancake followed with her toughest stretch of the tournament, bogeying three of the next four holes to put her in too big of a hole.
"My goal ultimately is to beat the golf course, and I think I played (even par) the whole day," Pancake said. "She was able to shoot 7-under and was playing really well. You can't be upset about that. I played solid, I was just a little off and Chiara played great and earned it."
Family Affair
Any one who knows Annabelle and her family knows that they are extremely close.
And that is what made the week in Britain even more special.
While not originally planned, her mom Libby was her caddie for the week, giving them some life-long memories.
"That was really fun and we will have memories that we will remember forever and a lot of laughs," Pancake said. "I originally wasn't planning on having her caddie, but I really didn't want a local caddie and she was there so I asked her if she wanted to push my bag and she said 'sure.' She was there for moral support and gave me a few tips and things to keep in my mind. It was a lot of fun."
For most of the week, her dad Tony was still in Indiana and following Annabelle from afar.
But when she made the final, and with the help of the patrons at Crooked Stick, the Pancake patriarch was able to make it to England and arrived during the championship match.
It was the perfect Father's Day connection.
"That was so cool and it was such a blessing," Pancake said. "It was really a God thing, because he got one of the last seats on the plane and everything was on time. I was so thankful he could be there and that was so cool. The fact that he made it in time to watch me, in one of the biggest events I have played well in was awesome. The smile on his face when I saw him and it made my day. It was totally worth it."
Rest of the Summer
Pancake is taking a well-deserved break this week, but then it is back to the grind for the rest of the summer.
She has the United State Amateur Qualifier in Cleveland at the end of the month, then the North-South Amateur at Pinehurst starting July 9.
Pancake will play in the LPGA's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with Clemson teammate Savannah Grewal, the US Amateur if she qualifies in Cleveland, and then the in the Epson's Tour event in French Lick.
And as she heads into the bulk of her summer, she is in a good place mentally and physically with her game.
In the spring, she helped Clemson win the ACC title and then advance to the NCAA Championships.
That came on the heels of a good off-season last year, where Pancake has shown she can play right with any one in the world.
She said the big thing she has been focused on is "trusting the process."
"That's a huge thing," Pancake said. "Yes, I wanted to win this tournament, but it was a great learning experience and I can grow from that and hopefully do better in the next one and win another one. The last couple of years my mindset has shifted. I just trust God has a plan and He's good no matter what. If he wants me to play well, I will, and if not, He has something better for me. It's really just the mindset, I am going to do the best I can, but it's in God's hands. But I have been performing well lately, my game is trending in the right direction and that's super exciting. Knowing that I do belong there, that I can compete with the best in the world and the future looks bright hopefully."
