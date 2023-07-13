Annabelle Pancake's run at the North & South Amateur came to an end in the round of 16 on Friday morning.
Pancake fell to Momo Sugiyama 1-up.
Pancake won the opening hole to go 1-up, but lost the second and third to fall behind.
After the players traded wins around the turn, Sugiyama won the 13th to go 2-up, but Pancake came back with a win on the 14th to get back within 1.
Pancake then squared the match on 17, but bogeyed 18 to drop the match.
A day earlier, Pancake topped Kary Hollenbaugh 2&1 to advance.
After halving the first five holes, Pancake won the sixth and seventh to go 2-up in the match. Hollenbaugh won the eighth, and then the 11th to square the match.
Pancake came back to win the 14th, then birdied the 17th to win the match.
