Zionsville graduate Annabelle Pancake is playing in the LPGA event this weekend in Michigan.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is the only partner event on the LPGA calendar.
The tournament alternates from alternate shot and best ball throughout the week.
It is the second-straight year that Pancake is playing in the event with Clemson teammate Savannah Grewal.
Last year, Grewal won a qualifier for the event and picked Pancake as a partner, this year the roles were reversed, with Pancake winning a qualifier and asking Grewal to play with her.
After missing the cut by one shot last year, Pancake and Grewal made the cut this year.
They shot a 71 in the opening round, then came back with a 64 in the second round and sit tied for 22nd heading into the weekend.
The event is being streamed live on Peacock, and will be shown on tape delay on the Golf Channel.
Junior and Prep Tours
Several local golfers have been busy continuing with summer tournaments.
The Indiana Golf Junior and Prep Tours had multiple stops on Thursday.
The Junior Tour was at Anderson Country Club.
In the Girls 13-15 Age Group, Ava Brumagin placed fourth with a score of 85.
She had 10 pars, four bogeys and three doubles.
In the Boys 13-15 Age Group, Carter Cunningham tied for sixth with an 80.
He had eight bogeys and 10 pars.
Killian Laughlin was 10th with an 82.
He had nine pars, eight bogeys and a double.
The Prep Tour went to the Woodstock in Indianapolis.
In the Boys 7-8 Age Group, Jack Shelby tied for second with a 57 over nine holes. He had three bogeys and two doubles.
In the Girls 11-12 Age Group, Audrey Tisch tied for fourth with an 87.
She had a birdie, four pars, 10 bogeys and two doubles.
Olivia Patton was sixth with a 90. She had a birdie, four pars, seven bogeys and four doubles.
In the Boys 11-12 Age Group, Beckett Edgerton shot a 94 to place 10th.
He had a birdie, three pars, five bogeys and seven doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.