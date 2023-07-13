Annabelle Pancake moved on to the final 16 of the North & South Am on Thursday afternoon.
Pancake, seeded seventh in the 32-player match play field, topped Kary Hollenbaugh 2&1 to advance.
She will face Momo Sugiyama in the next round.
After halving the first five holes, Pancake won the sixth and seventh to go 2-up in the match. Hollenbaugh won the eighth, and then the 11th to square the match.
Pancake came back to win the 14th, then birdied the 17th to win the match.
Her round of 16 match starts at 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
