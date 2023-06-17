Sandwich, ENGLAND - Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake continued her impressive play at the British Women's Amateur on Saturday.
Pancake advanced to the final of the prestigious tournament, topping American Catherine Rao in the quarterfinals and Sweden's Elin Pudas Remler in the semifinals.
“I’m feeling very excited, blessed and thankful," Pancake told the R&A, who put on the Championship, on their website. "I don't really have words other than just thank God for this opportunity and the people who put it on. It's just so fun and exciting.
“I turned to my mom earlier and was like, ‘How cool is this, that we get to be here doing what we love at a cool place like this,’ so it's really exciting.”
In the quarterfinals it was a rematch of last year's U.S. Women's Amateur, where Pancake and Rao met in the Round of 16.
Rao won that meeting, but on Saturday, Pancake came away with the 1-up win.
Pancake, currently playing at Clemson University, birdied the first two holes to go 2-up in the match.
Pancake bogeyed the seventh to fall to 1-up, but went back 2-up with a par of the 11th.
Rao wo the 13th with a par, but Pancake eagled the par-5 15th to go back 2-up.
Rao won the 16th to get back to 1-down, and after both players parred the 17th, it went to the 18th 1-up.
It hadn't been the easiest hole for Pancake all week. In five previous rounds, she played the hole three times (two matches ended before the 18th) and had two bogeys and a par on the hole.
But after Rao made birdie, Pancake sunk a putt for birdie herself to win the match.
In the semifinals against Pudas Remler, Pancake won 2&1.
Pancake went 1-up with an eagle on the second, before Pudas Remler squared the match with a birdie on six.
Pancake won the seventh with a par, and after the players split wins on the 11th and 12th with birdies, the match was squared when Pancake bogeyed the 13th.
Pancake won the 15th with a birdie to go 1-up, and after each player birdied the 16th, Pancake won the 17th with a 2-putt par to advance to the finals.
Pancake becomes the first American finalist since 2018 and is looking to become the first American champion since Kelli Kuehne won in 1996.
She will face German Chiara Horder, who played at Texas Tech and is transferring to Mississippi State.
The winner of the 36-hole Final gains entry to the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, The Amundi Evian Championship, Chevron Championship and by tradition, an invitation to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.
“I haven’t really thought about the major opportunities,” Pancake told the R&A. “I think pressure is something that you put on yourself. I've just been here to play golf and enjoy it. Having such a fun day, I just want to embrace it. I do want to win, but I feel like I've won making it to this point so I’m just very thankful.”
The match will begin around 3 a.m. eastern time.
