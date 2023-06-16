Sandwich, England – Zionsville native Annabelle Pancake has seen her golf talents take her all around the United States.
But now, she can add some international play to her impressive resume.
Pancake is playing this week in the British Women’s Amateur, held at the Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, and has reached the quarterfinals to the event.
The event features two rounds of stroke play, with the top-64 golfers advancing to match play.
Pancake tied for 31st after stroke play.
In the opening round, she shot a 72. After making two bogeys on the front, she responded with three birdies on the back before bogeying the final hole to be even par.
In round two, she shot a 75 with three birdies, four bogeys and a double.
Pancake won the opening round of match play 3&2 over Carla Tejedo of Spain.
In the next round, she faced Scotland’s Hannah Darling, who is ranked 11th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Pancake was 2-down through four holes, but squared the match after a birdie on the fifth and a par on the 6th. The match stayed all-square until the 13th, when Pancake went 1-up on a par.
She then added a birdie on the 14th to go 2-up and won the match 2&1.
In the next round, she faced Paula Schulz-Hanssen of Germany and came away with a 1-up win.
Pancake was 1-up through four and all square through eight. But she lost the ninth and 11th holes to be two down with seven to go.
Pancake won the 12th with a par then birdied the 14th and 15th to go 1-up in the match and hung on from there.
Pancake is one of two Americans remaining in the field, along with Catherine Rao, and they will meet in the quarterfinals.
It is a familiar opponent for Pancake, as they faced off in the last 16 of the US Women’s AM last year at Chambers Bay.
The winner will be the first American semifinalist in the British Women’s Am since 2018.
Those interested in following Pancake can do so at https://www.randa.org/championships/the-womens-amateur-championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.