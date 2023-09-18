NOBLESVILLE – While they weren’t able to advance out of an extremely tough Guerin Catholic Sectional as a team, the Lebanon girls golf team ended their season on a high note Monday afternoon.
The Tigers shot a 347, and placed fifth in the sectional, playing one of their better rounds of the season.
“I am very happy with how the girls played,” Lebanon head coach Lucy Stevens said. “We had some girls shoot their personal best, or very close to it. They fought all day and they were positive on the course. It was a great experience.”
For the first time all year, the Tigers didn’t have any of their four scorers shoot in the 90s.
The 347 was the best score they had all year for an 18-hole tournament.
Stevens said it was good to see the growth from the beginning of the year until the sectional.
“It’s always been a pleasure to see them improve,” Stevens said. “To see where we started, and where our hard work and practice got us at the end is great.”
There was some bright news for the Tigers, as senior Audrey Patterson continued her career after shooting an 82 and getting one of the three individual advancing spots.
It is the second-straight year Patterson made it out as an individual.
“I’m very happy for her,” Stevens said. “If we can keep her attitude positive and keep her doing the right things, I think she can have a successful regional.”
This year, the top-3 individuals without an advancing team will make the state finals, up one from a year ago.
Last year, that score would have been a 77, which Patterson is more than capable of shooting. Stevens said the key for Patterson is to keep a positive mindset.
“We are going to work on her putting, and making sure she keeps a positive attitude,” Stevens said. “If you can’t stay positive on the course, your score is going to directly reflect that.”
Emma Hornbecker shot an 87, and Masin Cassis and Kate Williams both shot 89s for the Tigers.
Lucie Cassis shot a 99.
Stevens said there is a lot about this group that she will remember.
“The team camaraderie was really good,” Stevens said. “They have dedicated themselves to the game of golf and hopefully I was able to instill some wisdom on them. That reflects in their scores too.”
