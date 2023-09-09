CRAWFORDSVILLE - Lebanon senior Audrey Patterson made sure her final Sagamore Conference Tournament was her best.
Patterson shot a 2-over par 73 on Saturday at Crawfordsville Country Club, earning conference medalist honors for the first time. Her score also helped the Tigers win their fifth-straight conference title and 14th in the last 16 years.
"It's a great way to end the conference season," Patterson said. "We have a tough conference with a lot of great competition, so it feels great to finally win it."
After being second team all-conference as a freshman, Patterson placed second as a sophomore and third as a junior at the Sagamore Tournament - carding an 85 each of the last two years.
This year, she got off to a solid start and was able to play consistent throughout the day, ultimately beating Southmont's Addison Meadows by a shot.
"I just feel like I wasn't doing anything wrong on the course," Patterson said. "Everything came together and everything was working - I was hitting fairways and greens, then two putting and moving on. It was pretty good."
Lebanon head coach Lucy Stevens said she was proud of her senior for the way she played out on the course.
"She had a great round," Stevens said. "Some of her putts weren't going in, but she kept steady and kept a great attitude and the course rewarded her for that today."
Patterson's effort was one of just many highlights on the day for the Tigers, who claimed the conference title with a 355.
"I am just gleaming with pride in every single one of them," Stevens said. "I feel absolutely honored to be part of (the seniors fourth title) and it was their last one and they went out with a bang. I am just really proud of them."
Masin Cassis (92), Lucie Cassis (94) and Kate Williams (96) joined Patterson on first-team all-conference.
Emma Hornbecker earned second-team honors after shooting a 103.
"Everybody played well today," Stevens said. "All of the girls placed and they will be rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year."
Lebanon is off until Thursday, when they play Hamilton Heights in a dual at Bear Slide.
The sectional for them is on Monday at Pebblebrook in Noblesville.
"We are going to go in with some confidence," Stevens said. "There are a few things we still need to practice, and we have to make sure our heads are straight, shoulders back and that we just go in there and play our game."
Western Boone placed second overall with a 371.
It was a solid day overall for the Stars, who finished second for the second-straight year.
"I'm thrilled with how they played," Western Boone head coach Katie Swisher said. "It beat my goal for today, but it didn't beat the goal they set for themselves. They have a high standard and that's what you want for a team. But all-in-all, everybody is happy with their scores."
Western Boone had just played at Crawfordsville Country Club a couple of weeks ago at the Southmont Invite and shot a 385.
Swisher said the girls did a good job of making adjustments this time around.
"Our two freshmen especially, they improved significantly," Swisher said. "That helped them understand the course a little bit and they learned from the situation. We are going to carry that into the sectional."
Western Boone placed two on the Sagamore Conference first team, with Stef Dickerson placing third with an 84 and with Ally Lewis placing fourth with an 85.
"It's awesome to see a senior going out (Dickerson) and the fruition of her hard work she's put in and then in turn have a freshman (Lewis) make first-team all-conference," Swisher said. "She is just starting her journey and as a coach it was exciting to see both ends of that spectrum."
Western Boone's Lyla Jackson (100), Ally Sparks (102) and Jada Scott (106) all made the second team.
Western Boone is back in action on Tuesday with a dual against North Putnam and then gets ready for the sectional next Saturday.
"The course today is going to play similar with the green speeds to Harrison Hills, so that will help," Swisher said. "We had a start that is like a sectional start, with the 5s going off first and playing in foursomes. This was a good experience, and a great stepping stone because we really only have one girl with sectional experience."
