Audrey Patterson placed second overall individually on Saturday at the Ulen Invite.
The Lebanon senior shot a 77, one of just two players to break 80 in the field.
Patterson had four birdies on the day, going back-to-back on 3 and 4. She also had a birdie on 8, and finished the front-nine 1-under.
As a team, Lebanon placed sixth overall with a 362.
Emma Hornbecker shot a 94, Kate Williams had a 95, Lucie Cassis had a 96 and Masin Cassis had a 97.
Zionsville shot a 340.
Lauren Thomas was third overall with an 80.
Miriam Villacicencio shot an 83, Paige Henney had an 87, Cate Schrepferman had a 90 and Hensley Krieble shot a 95.
Zionsville also competed in the Hall of Fame Tournament, which featured 19 of the top-21 teams in the state at the Legends.
The Eagles placed sixth with a 313.
Kaitlyn Adler led the team in finishing tied for 10th with a 73.
Maddie Diedrich and Maddie Kaltenmark both shot 79s, with Amaya Wade shooting an 82 and Piper Myers shooting an 89.
Zionsville competes in the HCC Tournament on Monday.
