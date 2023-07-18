Lebanon's Audrey Patterson won the Central Indiana Junior Golf Association Player of the Year title.
The soon to be senior won the girls 15-18 championship, accumulating the most points in the 10 events throughout the year.
The tour concluded its season at Coyote Crossing on July 16.
Patterson played in seven events, and finished no worse than third in her age group.
Patterson was one of just two players to have multiple wins on Tour. Patterson led the CIJGA with four wins, coming out victorious at Deer Track, Tippecanoe Country Club, Angel Hill and Ackerman-Allen.
She had runner-up finishes at the Ravines and Pine View.
Patterson is entering her senior year at Lebanon. Last year she was a first-team all-conference player that helped the Lady Tigers win the Sagamore Conference title.
Patterson advanced to the regional as an individual.
She and her Lebanon teammates will kick off the season on Monday, July 31 at the Seeger Invitational at Harrison Hills.
