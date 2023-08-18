PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights did not need much from its offense Friday night.
Good thing.
The Arabian defense shined in the season opener, making enough plays for one offensive touchdown to stand up in a 15-0 victory over Lebanon.
The Pendleton defense had playmakers all around, with Dresden Roberts, Peyton Pollack and others making big plays in the Lebanon backfield and Clint Miller and Nolan Souders shining in the secondary.
It was a night when neither offense managed a sustained drive for 2.5 quarters. The Arabians lost 53 yards on a pair of bad snaps. They had six possessions and just three first downs in the first half.
“We talk about putting out the fire,” Pendleton coach Jed Richman said. “Bad stuff happens all the time. If a fire starts, you gotta put it out. And, man, we started fires all over the place. Snaps over the head, procedural stuff, early-season stuff. We were our worst opponent.”
The “fires” came in a variety of looks, much of them on offense. Perhaps the two low points were bad snaps that turned into 53 negative yards.
Those putting out the fire included Miller, Dontrez Braxton, and Pollack. All three are seniors, and all three intercepted Lebanon passes to end drives. Nick Trout and Eli Arthur were impact players, too.
“I’m real proud of how nobody wavered,” Richman said. “I saw a lot of poise by Isaac Wilson, by the senior class.”
Perhaps nobody showed more poise than Roberts. He spent most of the night in the Lebanon backfield, constantly clogging up any attempt for the Tigers to generate a running game. And he ignited the offense early in the second half when he romped through a hole on the left side, opened by Luke Graham and Reis Schnepp. He went 57 yards, starting a nine-play drive that ended when quarterback Isaac Wilson hit Caden Sims in the end zone for the night’s only offensive touchdown.
“Dresden -- all week long he had a chip on his shoulder and just a great attitude,” Richman said. “He was just locked in, and you saw it tonight. He’s been a three-year starter for us. He was the heart and soul of what we were doing tonight.”
The night’s only other points came when a Pendleton punt glanced off a Lebanon player at the 2-yard line, and Souders pounced on it in the end zone. The officials didn’t immediately signal a touchdown, creating some confusion and turmoil that included a penalty on Richman for running onto the field, but after a conference, Souders’ effort was rewarded.
“They were meeting, but I wanted to make sure they saw it the way I saw it, and I went a little too far,” Richman said. “I shouldn’t have ran that far. I needed to be flagged. And they got it right.”
Wilson finished with 29 rushing yards -- some of his good erased by a 25-yard loss. He completed three of 11 passes for 28 yards, and Colton Frank completed two of three for 35 yards. Sims caught three passes for 43 yards.
