For the third-straight year, pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the United States.
The sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, continues to attract players of all ages and is another activity people can participate in year round.
"It's been unbelievable to see the growth," Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads, a site devoted to being a pickleball court directory, said. "It's been the the fastest growing sport three years running, and is now one of the largest sports in America. There are numbers estimated at 36.5 million players nationally, and that puts them right behind running and biking. It went from obscurity to a mass-market success from all angles."
The sport isn't particularly new, having been created in the 1960s, but found new found popularity during the pandemic and has continued to grow from there.
Mackie said during COVID, when many gyms and indoor places were closed, pickleball allowed people to do something active while being social distanced.
More cities building or maintaining outdoor courts, and it piqued curiosity.
The more popular it has become, the more and more younger people are starting to play, with the fastest growing demographic being 18-34 age group - increasing at about twice the rate as the other groups.
"That is pushing the sport forward," Mackie said. "In some of these larger metro areas, you are seeing them really want more entertainment along with pickleball, and it is really taking on a new personality."
Boone County, and the Indianapolis area, have been involved in the growth of pickleball for several years.
Indianapolis has 29 pickleball locations, ninth most in the country.
Within Lebanon itself, there are three places to play - at Memorial Park, Abner Longley Park and at the Witham YMCA.
Zionsville has five, with courts with permanent nets at Lions and Mulberry Fields Park, along with space at Heritage Trail Park, Zionsville Middle School and the Pearson Tennis Center.
"Pickleball right now is definitely in a 'if you build it, they will come' spot," Mackie said. "When you are seeing these facilities pop up, that is the foundation that you need to see the growth of the sport. Lebanon in particular has some great facilities. About 75% percent of pickleball courts and temporary, where you have to set up your own nets or paint your own lines. But there you have a dedicated facility, that is where the sport can really take off. It is very rare to have great dedicated facilities like that."
The Lebanon Park District offered a six-week spring league this year, and will be hosting a pickleball tournament this weekend.
The Zionsville Park District offers classes to introduce players to the game, and have sold out their first two clinics for July and have a third scheduled for late August.
The Witham YMCA has a pickleball tournament scheduled for the fall.
More and more opportunities will come about as the sport continues to grow.
Mackie said the goal is to see pickleball continue to grow, and hopefully becoming the most popular sport in the United States.
He said he hopes one day in the future, you see pickleball offered as a sport at schools, youth leagues or perhaps even the Olympics.
"If you start to see interest in schools, that is really the primary way kids are exposed to sports," Mackie said. "The moment you can get pickleball in that existing infrastructure, I think a lot more kids will choose it and it will continue to grow. Especially because it's a sport you can play your entire life."
