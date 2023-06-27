Sydny Poeck’s outstanding high school career came to an end on Saturday at the North-South All-Star game in Bloomington on Saturday.
Poeck became the first Eagle since 2019 to play in the game, which serves as the Indiana All-Star game for softball in the state of Indiana.
Poeck played for the South, and they swept the double-header with the North, winning game one 17-6 and game two 7-2.
She went 1-for-4 in her four at bats in the two games, getting a single in game one.
Poeck was one of just seven players from District 3, which represents the central part of the state.
During her senior year, Poeck batted .612, hitting eight home runs, nine doubles and five triples.
She drove in 36 runs and scored 22 runs.
“I am proud of staying consistent,” Poeck said earlier this spring. “That is something I struggled with last year. I really wanted to focus on being consistent and being a steady bat in the line-up. I tried my best to tell myself that if you make contact with the ball, you are helping the team out somehow. I think I did a good job of that.”
Poeck will now attend Notre Dame and play for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame finished 30-19-1 this year, reaching the NCAA Tournament.
When she signed in November, Poeck said Notre Dame was the perfect mix of academics and athletics.
“Academically it is one of the top schools in the country,” Poeck said. “Then athletically, they are always ranked and they compete at the highest level in the ACC. I just think it was the best fit for me and it’s really the best of both worlds.”
