ZIONSVILLE - Coming into her senior year, Zionsville's Sydny Poeck had some big goals for herself.
And after a stellar final season as an Eagle, Poeck is being recognized for her play on the field.
This week she was named not only first-team all-state, but an Indiana All-Star as well.
She will play for the South team in the North-South All-Star game at IU at the end of June.
"At our team banquet our coach (Mike Garrett) told me I made all-state and inside I was just jumping for joy," Poeck said. "This has been a life-long goal, to make first-team all-state. Last year I got second-team, and that inspired me this year. I was really excited when I found that out."
Poeck is the first All-Star since Lucy Garrett in 2019 and one of very few who have earned that honor for Zionsville.
Poeck said she is excited to representing Zionsville on a big stage.
"I am so proud to be on the All-Star team and to represent my community," Poeck said. "I think this is such a great honor to be named to the game and I can't wait to be in it."
Poeck is one of just seven players chosen from District 3, which is the central part of the state.
She will play with the players from Districts 4 and 5 on the South team.
Through travel ball and high school competition Poeck is familiar with some of the other players in the game, but she said she is excited to meet some of the other players as well.
"A lot of them have played on some of my travel teams before," Poeck said. "(Mooresville's) Alex Cooper, (Columbus North's) Maddi Rutan and a few others. I played with them for three or four years and I am excited to see them again, see how life it going and get a chance to play with them again and it will definitely bring back some old memories."
The honors were just a cap to what was a fantastic senior year for Poeck.
The standout third baseman hit .612 this year, driving in 36 and scoring 22 runs.
She had a hit in every game this year, and had 14 multi-hit games.
"I am proud of staying consistent," Poeck said. "That is something I struggled with last year. I really wanted to focus on being consistent and being a steady bat in the line-up. I tried my best to tell myself that if you make contact with the ball, you are helping the team out somehow. I think I did a good job of that."
Poeck also had career-highs with eight home runs, nine doubles and five triples.
After missing her freshman year to COVID, Poeck finished her career with 16 home runs, 24 doubles and 79 RBIs.
She credits the increase of her power numbers to the work she put in during the off-season.
"I worked out a lot and I felt like practiced more this off-season," Poeck said. "I really wanted to be prepared for my last high school season and then the next level at Notre Dame."
Poeck said along with her play on the field, she felt like she grew as a leader on the team as well.
The Eagles came into the season with a lot of inexperience, and while an 8-15-1 record isn't quite what they hoped for, they took strides forward as a program.
"I remember when I was younger looking up to the older girls in the program - whether I was in middle school looking up to the high schoolers or even in high school looking up to the older girls," Poeck said. "I felt like they all had such great leadership skills, and it was definitely a change stepping into that leadership role, but I felt like we really grew all around this year. I am so happy I got to be a mentor to these girls and I definitely see a positive change in Zionsville High School softball in the future."
As she gets ready to end her prep career this month and then makes the transition to college softball, Poeck had some advice for the next generation of players coming up.
"Work as hard as you can, but be a role model for other people too," Poeck said. "Look at your actions and make sure you are setting a good example for the young players, because you want to see that continued growth of the sport in the next generation."
