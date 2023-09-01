Luke Penola heard the rumblings.
The Zionsville senior is a two-sport standout for the Eagles in football and wrestling, and is coming off a season where he placed third in the state at 182 pounds at the IHSAA State Wrestling Finals.
Coming into the year where he is one of the favorites to win a state title, it would have been easy to step away from the gridiron and just focus on the mat.
But that isn’t in Penola’s DNA.
There was no doubt in his mind that he was going to continue to play football – a sport he has loved since he was little – and the Eagles are glad he did as he is one of the leaders on their defense.
“I think some people thought (I wouldn’t play), but I have always played both and I love football,” Penola said. “It’s such a fun sport. Wrestling is great too, but you don’t get that same team feeling like football. I always knew I was going to play because I love it so much.”
Penola, who plays linebacker for the Eagles, said that playing both sports has benefits and they work well together.
“I definitely think (they work together),” Penola said. “Wrestling has given me a lot of benefits. First, just the mental edge because wrestling is such a hard sport, so that prepares you. Physically too, it teaches you balance and using your hands and positioning. But the mental edge is a big thing because it’s one-on-one and you have to get the job done.”
Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist said that in a day and age where sports specialization is becoming more prevalent, he loves having athletes like Penola that stick with multiple sports.
“We love it and want more of it,” Turnquist said. “Unfortunately it is drifting further and further away, not just here but everywhere. But it comes down to what we are trying to get from them on a life lesson scale, not just football and hoping what we do out here has a contribution to their life when they get older. When you are hearing that from multiple sports and multiple places, and I know Coach (Doug) Welch does the same thing with the wrestling program, that is something pretty special that I love about this place.”
The Penola name has been gracing Zionsville roster for more than a decade.
Luke is the sixth of seven children, and the youngest boy in the family.
His brothers John, Scott, Matt and Thomas all competed for the Eagles in different sports, and his older sister Elizabeth was an accomplished rower.
Luke said being the youngest brother had some advantages, and has also given him a lot of resources to use during his athletic career.
“All my family comes to my games and they are constantly supporting me,” Penola said. “They have been a huge help whenever I have questions because they have been through it. It’s been really fun, especially since this is really our last school year doing it.”
“Growing up, they would pick on me in a fun way. That toughened me up and they are always there when I have questions. It has really helped me to get me tougher and more prepared.”
And that preparation has helped Penola become a big leader on the Eagle defense.
Last year he finished second of the team with 57 tackles, including a team-best seven for a loss. So far this year he leads the team with 24 tackles, including one for a loss.
Turnquist said that not only has Penola excelled on the field, but has become a great example for the younger players in the program.
“He leads in a lot of ways and he is a steadying influence for the defense,” Turnquist said. “All the guys know he is there and they count on him to do his job with immense effort. This year he has established himself more as a vocal leader, which is encouraging because he is a sounding board for a lot of guys. They know he has a lot of experience playing at a high level at that carries a lot of weight. His voice has come through and that is awesome to see.”
Penola said that he knew he had to step up as a leader in this his senior season.
He said as he got more experience on the team, he wanted to give back some of his knowledge to the next generation of Eagle players.
“I definitely feel like it was a progression,” Penola said. “I played a little more sophomore year, then a lot as a junior and now I really feel comfortable. Once you get comfortable, you can stop worrying about some little things and focus on leading and helping the guys. That experience and confidence is a big thing.”
Heading into the conference opener with Westfield on Friday, Penola said the week of practice has gone well as they look to beat the Shamrocks for the first time since 2012.
And a win on Friday would be one of just many goals Penola has for himself and the team this fall.
“First I just want to lead the defense in tackles and tackles for a loss,” Penola said. “But more importantly as a team, I want to go beat Westfield, go and win the conference and then go far in the post-season.”
