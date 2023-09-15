In the world of sports, consistency is a key trait for successful teams to have.
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Lebanon football team has found some consistency in its running game – namely in the form of junior running back Brendan Shockley.
Shockley rushed for 338 and two touchdowns for the Tigers, averaging 84.5 a game as the Tigers continue to improve week by week.
“He’s a guy that we can count on and his energy is where it needs to be,” Lebanon head coach Jeff Smock said. “He has been the model of consistency so far.”
Shockley said his consistency comes from trusting his offensive line and knowing they are going to give him opportunities.
He carried the ball for more than five yards a carry in each of the first three games, and had two 100-yard outputs.
“I’m just trying to find holes,” Shockley said. “The offensive line is doing a great job and doing most of the work, but I am getting there. This year I’m seeing more of the field and I lost a few pounds over the off-season so I can move better.”
Shockley’s impact has been extremely important as the Tigers have tried to establish their passing game in the opening weeks of the year.
Smock said having a reliable back like Shockley has taken some pressure off the passing game and allowed that chemistry to grow.
“That is a credit to Shock and the offensive line,” Smock said. “We have been able to run the ball pretty consistently and to have that to lean on is huge when we are working on getting that timing in the passing game. We feel good about our running game and that’s a great thing to have.”
The success of Shockley hasn’t come easy.
He rushed for 269 yards in the first five games last year, but only 68 in three games after.
Smock said in the off-season the coaches had some upfront and honest conversations with Shockley on things he had to improve on and he took that to heart.
By his own admission, Shockley is in better shape, is drinking more water so he won’t cramp up and put in good work in the weight room.
“It used to be that a bad play here or there and it would bother him for a few plays,” Smock said. “We told him he had to continue to grind it out and eventually he is going to pop one. The biggest thing for him this year is that mentally he is where he needs to be. He understands he isn’t going to hit the home run on every play, but he is looking for his opportunities.”
It’s that attention to detail that has made Shockley the Tigers’ junior captain.
Lebanon typically has three senior captains and then one captain from each of the other three classes.
Smock said the Tigers have a lot of good leaders in the junior class, but Shockley has stood out.
“As talented as our junior class is, and there were a few we could have picked, but for me he was the clear guy all along,” Smock said. “He is just Steady Eddie, doing things the right way and in the season. He’s kind of a quiet leader, but he has been doing things the right way all summer long. He’s been the model for consistency.”
Shockley said that it was an honor to be named captain and something he doesn’t take lightly.
“That was a great feeling and I have always looked at myself as a leader on the team,” Shockley said. “I think some of the younger guys look up to me and I try to set a good example. We have a lot of good leaders on this team and we try to hold ourselves accountable.”
That accountability has also earned Shockley the chance to make impacts on the other side of the ball as well.
He said he had been bugging defensive coordinator (Josh) Debard to get him out on the field on defense, and has had a chance this year.
“I’m thankful for that chance,” Shockley said. “I’ve always wanted to play defense and get some tackles, and I am getting that chance.”
While the Tigers are cognizant of trying to keep Shockley fresh so he isn’t in on every snap, he is still third on the team in tackles with 23.
“He are kind of taking him in and out, but there is no question he is the guy over there,” Smock said. “He is one of our best players, and we want him on the field as much as we can. He could be a full time guy on defense, but we need him on offense, so he gets breaks here and there.”
Shockley and the Tigers travel to Frankfort on Friday night and are looking for their second straight win.
He said the Tigers still have some big goals for what they can do this season.
“We want to win conference,” Shockley said. “Hopefully Danville loses a game and we can win the rest of ours to make that happen. Then it’s focusing on the sectional and trying to win that. I think we are progressing nicely to get that done.”
