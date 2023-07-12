WEST LAFAYETTE – Six local players have made the third round of the Girls State Junior in West Lafayette.
The top-60 players after round 2 at Coyote Crossing made the cut.
The top local player after the second round was Zionsville’s Maddie Diedrich, is tied for 15th.
She shot a 74 in the second round and has a total of 153.
Diedrich had three birdies, two bogeys and 12 pars in her round.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson is 36th after the second round. She shot an 80 on day two and has a total of 163 after two days.
In round 2, Patterson had a birdie, 10 pars, five bogeys and two doubles for her round.
Right behind her is Zionsville’s Taylor Snively, who is tied for 37th. Snively shot an 81 in round two, with a birdie, 10 bogeys and seven pars.
Tied for 42nd is Kaitlyn Adler.
She had an 80 on day two and has a total of 165.
Adler had two birdies, nine pars, five bogeys and a double in her round.
Paige Henney is tied for 57th. She shot an 85 in round two and has a total of 171 through two days.
Henney had a birdie, seven pars, seven bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Amaya Wade was the last local player to make the cut. She also shot an 85 in round two for a total of 172 through two days.
She had two birdies, six pars, six bogeys and three doubles in her round.
Maddie Kaltenmark (84-90-174), Avery Lewis (96-98-194) and Brianne Reinhardt (102-92-194) had their tournaments come to an end.
Third round tee times start at 8 a.m. at Coyote Crossing.
First Round Recap
WEST LAFAYETTE – The 2023 Girls State Junior kicked off on Tuesday at Coyote Crossing Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Several local players started the event, which is 54-holes over three days.
After day one, Sellersburg’s Paige Giovenco was the leader after shooting a 2-under 70.
Maddie Diedrich was the top local finisher on day one, being tied for 23rd with a score of 79.
She had two birdies, seven bogeys, a double and eight pars in her round.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson is tied for 39th after shooting an 83.
She had two birdies, four pars, 11 bogeys and a double.
Taylor Snively was tied for 39th with an 83. Snively had a birdie, six bogeys, three doubles and eight pars.
Maddie Kaltenmark was tied for 46th after shooting an 84. She had six bogeys, three doubles and nine pars.
Kaitlyn Adler is tied for 50th after the opening round following an 85. She had seven bogeys and three doubles in her round to go along with eight pars.
Zionsville’s Paige Henney is tied for 52nd after shooting an 86.
She had three birdies, six pars, five bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Amaya Wade is tied for 56th after shooting a 77.
Wade had a birdie, four pars, 10 bogeys and three doubles in her round.
Avery Lewis is tied for 76th after shooting a 95.
Lewis had three pars, nine bogeys and four doubles.
Brianne Reinhardt is in 87th after shooting 102. She had three pars, six bogeys and six doubles in her round.
