PLYMOUTH – Several local youth golfers finished off their Age Group State rounds on Thursday at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth.
The two-day event allows players to compete against golfers that are the own age.
Boone County had a pair of champions and a lot of other top finishes.
In the Girls 13 Age Group, Taylor Snively won by 15 shots.
She shot a 75 in the second round and had a two-day total of 155 (80-75). In the second round, Snively had a birdie, four bogeys and 13 pars.
Also winning was Brycen Tisch in the Boys 14 Age Group.
Tisch shot a 4-under 68 to pull away from the field on Thursday and finished with a two-round total of 142 (74-68).
Tisch had an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys in his round, going along with 11 pars.
In the same Age Group, Mac Myers tied for second with a total of 150. He shot 75 in both rounds.
He had two birdies, three bogeys, a double and 12 pars in his second round.
Lebanon's Audrey Patterson moved up the leaderboard and placed fifth in the Girls 17 Age Group.
Patterson shot a two-day total of 160, including a 74 in her second round.
Patterson had two birdies, 12 pars, four bogeys in her round.
Amaya Wade placed seventh in the Girls 15 Age Group, finishing with a 161. She shot an 80 in the second round.
Wade had eight bogeys and 10 pars in her second round.
In the Girls 12 Age Group, Aubrey Tisch placed fifth after shooting a 100 in the second round.
She had a four, four bogeys and eight doubles.
In the Girls 14 Age Group, Ava Brumagin is tied for fourth after shooting an 85 in the second round. She had a birdie, five pars, 10 bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Zionsville’s Amaya Wade sits tied for seventh in the Girls 15 Age Group after shooting an 81.
In the Boys 17 Age Group, Ozzy Inman tied for 17th after shooting a 163 (84-79).
Inman had a birdie, six bogeys, a double and 10 pars in his round.
In the Boys 16 Age Group, Owen Brady shot an 82 in the second round and finished in 23rd.
He had two birdies, nine pars, four bogeys and two doubles.
