DOVER - It didn't take long for Western Boone girls soccer coach Shane Steimel to identify postgame what the difference was in his team's match-up on Thursday with Southmont.
"Jessica Hale," was the immediate response from the coach, and with good reason as the Mountie forward scored three of her team's four goals in a 4-0 win over Western Boone on Thursday evening.
"She was the difference today," Steimel said. "She is a year-round player with a ton of quality and great finishing. She makes her teammates around her better and when she is on the field, she is a tremendous difference maker."
It was a disappointing start for the Stars, who couldn't seem to get anything to click, especially in the first half.
Hale scored 11 minutes into the game to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead.
Southmont added a second with 10 minutes left in the half, before making it 3-0 with just 47 seconds to go before the intermission.
Steimel said the Mounties played with more intensity in the first half than his team did.
"We opened the game with the intensity of a practice," Steimel said. "It felt like it took us 25 minutes to get into a varsity intensity level. We weren't challenging for 50-50 balls and weren't winning the balls we did challenge for. We were getting outplayed and if you are getting out-played and letting them control possession, it's hard to come from behind."
The Stars played better in the second half, but a defensive miscue held to Hale's third goal with 26:42 remaining.
WeBo will try to learn from Thursday's result as they head to Cascade next Tuesday.
"I think it will be a good growing experience for us, especially the younger players," Steimel said. "Hopefully they realize what the intensity needs to be, especially in conference play. We have great kids, they just didn't have the intensity we needed in the first half. I know our kids will play better, it just wasn't our day."
