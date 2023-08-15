It wasn't quite the start the Lebanon volleyball team had hoped for on Tuesday night when they hosted Speedway.
The Tigers showed some of their potential throughout the match, but also showed they are still in a work in progress in a 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 26-24) loss to the Sparkplugs.
"I think we came in a little too confident in ourselves and didn't put what we've been doing in practice back on the court," Lebanon head coach Emily Vanatsky said. "We got ahead of ourselves a little bit, trying to run a little bit quicker than we can right now. We have been speeding it up in practice, but tonight it just wasn't connecting."
The Tigers led 24-21 in the first set, but saw the Sparkplugs score the final five points of the set to take it.
They carried that momentum into the second set.
Lebanon trailed 7-5 early in the set, but Speedway pushed the lead to 16-7 and never looked back.
Vanatsky said there were some positives the Tigers could take from their play on Tuesday.
"The first two sets our serve receive was awesome and we started to make connections that we had been missing," Vanatsky said. "We able to run Sydnie Starkey on the outside and Kinley Young through the middle and that looked good."
Lebanon trailed 17-13 in the third, but rallied and looked like they had won the set 25-23.
But after a referee conference, it was ruled that a Lebanon attacker reached over the net as the Speedway setter was playing the ball, giving the point to the visitors.
They then scored the last two points to clinch the win.
"That showed our youth a little bit," Vanatsky said. "We have a lot of young girls playing and one of their goals is to improve our mental toughness. We have to learn to push through things like that that don't go our way, and I think at the end of the year we are going to see us on the other side of those."
Lebanon is back in action on Wednesday at Hamilton Heights.
"It was good to get the jitters out and we have a lot of girls that haven't played varsity volleyball before," Vanatsky said. "Getting that first game under our belts, it will just go up from here."
