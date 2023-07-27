WHITESTOWN - A great run ended for the Zionsville Little League Softball 12U All-Stars on Thursday afternoon to the champions from Ohio.
But following the team's 4-1 loss, manager Keith Deaton didn't spend any time lamenting over a play here of there that could have made a difference in the game.
Instead, he told his team to appreciate everything they have accomplished over the summer, and all the good memories they created. That ultimately is going to be the most important thing that came out of these last couple of weeks.
"They represented their community and their families beyond reproach," Deaton said. "It hurts now when you at the scoreboard, but weeks, months, years down the road, they are going to think back to the times we spent in the hotel, and all the bonding they did. Hopefully they had a lot of fun this week, because that's what it's all about."
It was the end of a busy summer for the Eagle girls.
Through league, travel and all-star play, the last three months dedicated to softball - some playing nearly 50 games during that period.
"It's been a long summer of softball," Deaton said. "A lot of these girls on the travel team, we finished that season on Fourth of July and then we picked up the All-Stars right after that and have 10-12 more games. Playing six-inning games is tough, but these girls are tough too and I can't be more proud of them."
Deaton said when he thinks back about this group, there are a couple things that are going to stand out.
One was the run at the State Finals, were the Eagles were knocked into the elimination bracket early and had to rattle off four-straight wins to win the title.
Then this week in a win against Illinois, the Eagles played the final game of the night under the lights, and the stands were packed with members of the Zionsville community.
"Those are the two things that stand out," Deaton said. "That state run, we dropped a game and showed our grit and determination against a couple of long-time rivals. Then beating a really good Illinois team under the lights, coming out firing on all cylinders. That was the biggest stage a lot of these girls will ever play on, and they brought it."
Even in a loss on Thursday, the Eagles showed that grit and determination and put themselves in a position to get back in the game.
Down 2-0 in the fourth, Olivia Deaton was hit by a pitch, stole second and then Chandler Schaaf drove her in with a single.
After the next two were retired, it looked like Zionsville was about to tie the game when Olivia Miller hit a line drive, but the Ohio first baseman made a nice leaping catch to keep the score 2-1.
Ohio came back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 4-1, but the Eagles didn't go away, getting two on in the fifth and another in the sixth, they just couldn't bring them in.
"We gutted our way through the line-up and were in the part of the order where we wanted to be with two outs, it just didn't fall our way," Deaton said. "But we showed that grit and determination and gave ourselves a chance, it just doesn't go your way sometimes."
Ohio will face Iowa on Friday afternoon with the winner going to the Little League Softball World Series.
