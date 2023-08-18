WeBo Tennis
The Western Boone tennis team improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over Covington.
At No. 1 singles, Gavin Hawkins topped Urban Roarks 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Brady Warmoth topped Carson Schaeffer 7-5, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Jon Rutherford defeated Luke Holycross 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Petro and Tyler Konz defeated Brody Goodrich and Grissom Cope 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 2 doubles, Garrett Prickett and Eli Mitchell defeated Ben Stewart and Nathan Webster 6-1, 6-2.
Western Boone travels to Pike on Saturday.
Lebanon Tennis
The Lebanon boys tennis team defeated Pike 4-1 on Thursday evening.
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Barber won 6-4, 7-5 over Brendan Kellogg.
At No. 2 singles, Owen Bigler fell to A.J. Graham 6-1, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles, Wesley Byrd defeated Jack Newberg 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Jack Ferrell and Reece Guyman defeated Ernest Wesley and Edgar Vazquez 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 2 doubles, Ian and Owen Kincade defeated Lorenzo Moffett and Scott Dunlevy 6-3, 6-2.
The Tigers return to action Saturday against McCutcheon.
WeBo Volleyball
The Western Boone volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over North Putnam.
The Stars won 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.
Raegan Durbin led the Stars with 21 kills, with Emmerson Gott having 11.
Durbin and Olivia Smith each had 11 digs, and Janie Ransom had 27 assists.
Western Boone hosts their tournament on Saturday.
WeBo Golf
The Western Boone golf team topped University 178-233.
Stef Dickerson was the medalist with a 41, with Ally Lewis placing second with a 42.
Lyla Jackson was third with a 45.
Jada Scott had a 50 and Lillie Cripe shot a 53, as did Isabella Fettig.
Amaya Westerfeld shot a 54, Ally Sparks had a 56 and Jaylee Dickerson shot a 59.
Western Boone plays in the Southmont Invite on Saturday.
Zionsville Volleyball
The Zionsville volleyball team topped Tri-West 3-2 (29-31, 26-24, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13) on Thursday night to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Sophia Poehlein led the team with 23 kills, while Josie Imes had 19. Sadie Meehan added six.
Claudia Antcliff led the team with 18 digs, with Lauren Brown having 15, Imes having 12 and Mya Cunningham adding 10.
Cunningham had 37 assists.
Zionsville plays in the Franklin Central Invite on Saturday.
Lebanon Girls Soccer
The Lebanon girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 6-2 win over Covington.
Caroline Burkeybyke and Ava Lehmkuhler each had two goals, with Sarah Wright and Autumn Jones adding one each.
The Lady Tigers host their tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.