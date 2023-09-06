The Lebanon boys tennis team got a big Sagamore Conference win against Crawfordsville on Tuesday night.
The match of the night was at No. 2 singles.
Lebanon's Owen Bigler lost the first set to Rowan Gambrel 6-3, but rallied to win the second 7-6 and the third 6-2 to win the deciding point.
The Tigers also got a win at No. 3 singles from Wesley Byrd - 6-1, 6-3 - over Nolan Watt and at No. 1 double where Jack Ferrell and Reece Guyman defeated Jude Coursey and Jude Hutchison 6-1, 6-3.
Matthew Barber lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Owen and Ian Kincade lost 6-4, 6-2.
The Tigers are the last unbeaten in the Sagamore, with matches against Frankfort, Danville and Southmont remaining.
Lebanon travels to Tipton on Wednesday.
Lebanon Golf
The Lebanon girls golf team picked up a senior night win over Crawfordsville 174-223 at Ulen.
Emma Hornbecker was the medalist with a 39.
Audrey Patterson shot a 41, Masin Cassis had a 46, Kate Williams shot a 48 and Avery Blount shot a 60.
The Tigers compete for the Sagamore Conference title on Saturday.
WeBo Golf
The Western Boone girls golf team picked up a senior night win on Tuesday night.
The Stars shot a 178 at Cool Lake to defeat Covenant Christian (207) and Sheridan.
Stef Dickerson shot a 38 to lead the team.
Ally Lewis had a 41, Ally Sparks shot a 49, Jada Scott had a 50, Lyla Jackson had a 51 and Lillie Cripe had a 52.
WeBo Volleyball
The Western Boone volleyball team held on to beat Danville in five sets on Tuesday.
The Stars jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first set 25-14 and the second 25-21.
But Danville took the third 25-21 and the second 25-22 to force a fifth set. WeBo prevailed 15-11 in the fifth.
Raegan Durbin had 36 kills and 12 digs in the match. Alayna Christner had 10 (and seven blocks) and Emmerson Gott had eight.
Janie Ransom had 52 assists.
Western Boone hosts Guerin on Thursday.
Zionsville Volleyball
The Zionsville volleyball team topped Hamilton Heights 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-20) to improve to 12-0.
Josie Imes had nine kills and Sophia Poehlein had eight.
Claudia Antcliff had 13 digs and Poehlein had 11. Mya Cunningham had 29 assists.
Zionsville faces Franklin Central on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.